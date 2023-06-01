Mumbai Diary: Thursday File

Lekin queue?

People line up near Gateway of India to get to a waiting boat to reach the Elephanta Caves.

Play well into your sixties

Mohanani (center) receives the medals

The sixth age of man, Shakespeare said, sees him change into thin slacks with his weak, echoing voice. Bah, humbug, says 60-year-old Ashok Mohanani. The businessman from the city turned back time and took gold in the over-60 national doubles championship and bronze in the over-50 doubles pickleball tournament held in Sikkim last weekend. For readers, pickleball is a racquet sport that combines tennis, badminton, and table tennis. Describing the game, he said, “Pickleball is a healthy and physically enriching game; it is at the intersection of tennis, badminton and table tennis. I would like to encourage young talent in India to take up this game.” The secret, Mohanani shares, is a strict diet and regular exercise. He was an avid player of the game, telling the diarist, “I believe that physical, mental and spiritual well-being together is key for individuals to stay fit. It allows me to give my very best for sports.” As president of the National Pickleball Association, the victory was also a matter of pride. He commented, “I have a regular regimen of daily exercise where I practice the game avidly. This exercise keeps me physically fit and also helps me prepare for the tournament.”

History in the spotlight

David Sassoon Library before restoration. Pic courtesy/Wikimedia commons

The more than 150-year-old David Sassoon Library and Reading Room, one of the main landmarks in Kala Ghoda district, will reopen tomorrow. The library was closed for a restoration project and will be thrown open with much fanfare. To celebrate this milestone, Floating Canvas Company, a city-based event company that hosts light shows, will hold a projection mapping experience on the facade of the building from June 2-4. This is part of their Mumbai Light Festival initiative.



The library during the restoration project in 2022. Pic/Atul Kamble

Aagam Mehta, co-founder, told this diarist, “We will be projecting some motifs and tiles recovered in the building, which are well known to historians. These are the original tiles used during construction in the 19th century. This will be a six to eight minute spectacle. The restoration team contacted us to create a “wow” factor for the library and felt the projection would be the right way to go about it.”

The bracelets that unite us

A bracelet maker from Kasar at a wedding. Photo courtesy of Siddharaj Thale

As for Maharashtrian marriage rituals, this diarist recalls waiting eagerly for the bangdi-wala to arrive and adorning the bride-to-be with green bangles – a deep-rooted tradition of the state. Lawyer and culture chronicler Siddharaj Thale recently posted about a unique facet of Kasars, a Muslim community from the Ramraj village of Alibaug, who have been the torchbearers of this tradition. “While we may think it’s the wedding that unites two different religions or communities, it’s not true for places like Alibaug. Different communities here have lived together harmoniously for centuries. Kasars are bracelet makers, so the responsibility to move forward this tradition fell on them,” he explained. But what worries Thale is the rigidity with which people live in the present day, making this marriage ritual slowly fade away. He said, “Earlier, the bangdi-walas were honored by applying vermilion and offered a piece of cloth and coconuts. But because it is a Maharashtrian tradition, other communities now refuse to participate. We don’t follow the rituals to the T anymore either. What hasn’t changed is to give them a fistful of rice, as they were originally paid in exchange.’

For the greater good of art

To give young Indian artists the chance to showcase their work, curators.art, an online art gallery based in the city, has announced two R25,000 grants to celebrate their second anniversary. “As curators, we are just the eyes that recognize a beautiful creation and show it to the world. So as a catalyst between artists and art lovers [business partner Rajneeta Kewalramani (inset, below)] felt it’s high time we help accelerate this process and expand our reach with artists,” Sapna Kar (inset, above), co-founder, told us. “There are so many artists who have the talent but not the resources, reputation or marketing capabilities. On our second anniversary, we decided to begin our celebrations by giving back to the brotherhood. Both scholarships fall into the painting category; one for abstract art and the other for figurative art,” Kar shared. The gallery is also giving five selected artists the chance to showcase their work in one of the gallery’s upcoming physical shows.