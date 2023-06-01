10 Big 12 student-athletes honored as NFCA All-Americans, OUs Lyons named Rawlings Gold Glove recipient





Ten Big 12 players were on the NFCA’s 2023 All-American teams, while OU’s Grace Lyons was named the Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner at a press conference at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Sooners earned an NFCA record five first-team All-Americans for the second year in a row. The league has had 10 All-America selections three of the past four seasons. Oklahoma, which set the NCAA Division I win streak record (48) during Super Regionals, brought their NFCA All-America total to 81, placing them third all-time. Oklahoma State, the No. 6 overall on the 2023 WCWS, tied for second most selections with four Cowgirls chosen. Oklahoma’s Alyssa Brito was a unanimous selection, while her teammates Tiare Jennings (first team) and Jayda Coleman (first team) were honored three times. Three-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (2021-23), Lyons has just three fouls in 121 chances this season. The redshirt senior is one of nine NCAA Division I Gold Glove recipients in the nation. The NFCA All-America teams are voted on by the Associations All-America Committees. In Division I, the committee consists of one elected head coach from each of the 10 NFCA regions. All student-athletes who were nominated by their member head coach and voted for first-, second-, or third-team All-Region teams were eligible for All-America consideration. Recipients of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award, given by the NFCA, were selected by the NFCA’s NCAA Division I All-America Committee, following regional voting to identify the finalists at each position. The group used field stats and school-submitted video to scrutinize finalists and select the winners at each defensive position. OU and OSU will begin play in the 2023 WCWS on Thursday, June 1. Oklahoma will face ninth-seeded Stanford at 1:30 PM CT, while Oklahoma State will face third-seeded Florida State at 6:00 PM CT that night. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN. A full list of Big 12 softball national awards can be found here. 2023 NFCA Division I All American Teams

First team Tiare Jennings, OU, 2B

Alyssa Brito, OU, 3B

Jayda Coleman, OU, OF

Jordy Bahl, OU, At-Large-P

Kinzie Hansen, OU, At-Large-C Second team Kelly Maxwell, OSU, P

Shaylon Govan, BU, 1B

Rachel Becker, OSU, At-Large-2B Third team Lexi Kilfoyl, OSU, P

Kiley Naomi, OSU, At-Large-SS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://big12sports.com/news/2023/5/31/softball-10-big-12-student-athletes-honored-as-nfca-all-americans-ous-lyons-named-rawlings-gold-glove-recipient.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos