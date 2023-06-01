



Jackson steps down as Longwood University Director of Tennis Published Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 1:24 PM Longwood University Director of Tennis Adam Jackson has stepped down from his position, Longwood Athletics Director Tim Hall announced Wednesday. Jackson’s tenure ends after his second season at the helm of both the Longwood men’s and women’s tennis programs. “I want to thank Adam for his work in leading our teams over the past two seasons,” said Hall. “We wish him well in the future and we will immediately begin a national search for our next leader to lead the Longwood tennis programs.” During his two seasons at Farmville, he helped lead the team to strong academic performance. Both the men’s and women’s tennis teams won the Cormier Award for Academic Excellence, which is awarded to the department’s men’s and women’s team with the best GPA in a given semester. “I’ve enjoyed my time at Longwood and I’m excited about the new direction of the tennis programs under Athletics Director Tim Hall,” said Jackson. “However, it is bittersweet that I have found an opportunity that I believe will benefit my family and myself in many ways, and it is too good to pass up. I appreciate Michelle Meadows and Katie Pate for giving me the opportunity to lead the programs here, and I am grateful to all the Big South coaches and players with whom I have had the pleasure of working here for two enjoyable seasons. I hope the very best for Longwood Tennis and Longwood Athletics.” Search for Director of Tennis begins This season, the men’s team achieved a 3.66 GPA and the women’s a 3.45 GPA. Additionally, earlier this spring, Nina Hederich was featured in the Big South’s “Faces of the Big South” story to highlight her internship at LSU and the U.S. Geological Service. In 2022, Jackson helped the women’s program earn its first Big South All-Conference honor. Emma Nurgazieva and Karina Rizvanova were named All-Big South Second Team Doubles after the season. This year, the women beat Radford 7-0 this season for their first double victory over the Highlanders since 2017. In his two seasons in charge, the men went 16-23 and the women 15-28. The Lancers are seeking the next leader in the men’s and women’s tennis programs nationwide.

