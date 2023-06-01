Kaneshiro’s Golden Glove – Stanford University Athletics





OKLAHOMA CITY – Junior catcher Ali Kaneshiro was recognized with a Rawlings Gold Glove Award presented by the NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) at a press conference at the Women’s College World Series. In its second year of existence, the Rawlings Gold Glove Award is presented to the top nine defensive players at their respective positions from all collegiate divisions. After a regional round of voting, the NFCA All-America Committee used field statistics and school-submitted video to scrutinize the finalists and select the winners at each defensive position. An NFCA All-West Region Third Team selection and Pac-12 All-Defensive Team honoree, Kaneshiro was dynamic behind the plate. The Santa Clarita, California native has anchored a defense with a .978 fielding percentage, which ranks third in the Pac-12 and 11th in the nation. Kaneshiro effectively stopped the running game by throwing out 13 of 23 base runners to rank 29th in the nation in runners caught stealing. Kaneshiro, one of five Cardinal players to start all 58 games, has also helped support one of the most dominant pitching staff in the country, with Stanford boasting the best strikeout-to-walk ratio in the country (5.33) and fourth in ERA (1.55). . In addition to her defensive brilliance behind the plate, Kaneshiro leads the Cardinal in home runs (7) and RBI (40). She also ranks second in total bases (81) and third in hits (47) as she batted .272 and batted .468. Stanford (45-13, 14-10 Pac-12) will make his third NCAA Women’s College World Series appearance in school history on Thursday, facing No. 1 Oklahoma (56-1, 18-0 Big 12) at 11:30 a.m. PT on ESPN. The Cardinal also advanced to Oklahoma City in 2001 and 2004. Stanford’s 45 wins are the most since a 48-11 finish in 2009. The 40-win campaign is the first since 2012. Stanford compiled a 21-game winning streak from February 12 to March 17, making it the second-longest in history. school history, behind 28 in a row from February 7-March 23 in 2009. A top-10 game in the polls, the Cardinal is ranked as high as No. 5. Stanford has a total of 14 wins against top-25 opponents this season. The Cardinal is also 34-13 against teams ranked in the top-75 in RPI. About Rawlings Founded in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls and protective headgear. Rawlings’ unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the official baseball, helmet, face shield, and glove of Major League Baseball, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball, and the official baseball and softball of the NCAA and NAIA. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, go towww.rawlings.com.

