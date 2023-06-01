Cricket standards will improve in Essequibo

(Letter to the sports editor)

The government, through the Ministry of Sport, has played a very important role in the rehabilitation and maintenance of a number of community sites across the region.

While this is being done, construction of a stadium in Anna Regina is underway at the same time. This will facilitate the hosting of international competitions and optimistically the return of regulars in their numbers, supporting and cheering as was a spectacle in the past. These developments have increased awareness and interest for those who will benefit; especially our young people who crave the opportunity to express themselves and with the support and guidance needed. It is therefore relevant and inclusive to our infrastructural and human capacity to develop and expand to bring out the best in our athletes.

I am therefore impressed that more grounds in Essequibo are of a commendable standard for holding cricket matches, including better outfields and pitches, accommodation and sanitary facilities. Some are even equipped with internet access and lighting.

The Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) continues to aggressively implement its mandate to promote good governance at all levels, structural and capacity building of clubs and committees, recognition and application of women cricket and meeting their special needs, distribution of equipment to committees and in general to create an environment where every cricketer can grow from nursery to the highest level.

To this end, the establishment of seven (7) cricket academies under the committees will significantly enable the Board to achieve such achievable goals, in collaboration with the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB). There has already been a very encouraging and encouraging turnout at these organized sessions for young people between the ages of 7 and 17; practice four days a week.

These are very exciting developments that will drive the growth of the game and improve the technical, mental and physical makeup of how our players are trained and prepared for the actual game. At a recent meeting, the ECB elected Mr Harrischan Raballi as Chairman of the Cricket Development Committee.

This is a very important arm of the Governing Council that will boost and support the momentum with which the ECB operates. His involvement is a positive dimension and one who brings a huge level of experience and maturity to the work to be done, at all levels of development.

Therefore, I applaud the ECB and encourage all other stakeholders to support and embrace the Board’s vision and be actively involved in all activities that will unfold for the continued growth and development of cricket in Essequibo.

Yours sincerely,

Stephney,

Deputy Director