Sports
Cricket standards will improve in Essequibo
(Letter to the sports editor)
The government, through the Ministry of Sport, has played a very important role in the rehabilitation and maintenance of a number of community sites across the region.
While this is being done, construction of a stadium in Anna Regina is underway at the same time. This will facilitate the hosting of international competitions and optimistically the return of regulars in their numbers, supporting and cheering as was a spectacle in the past. These developments have increased awareness and interest for those who will benefit; especially our young people who crave the opportunity to express themselves and with the support and guidance needed. It is therefore relevant and inclusive to our infrastructural and human capacity to develop and expand to bring out the best in our athletes.
I am therefore impressed that more grounds in Essequibo are of a commendable standard for holding cricket matches, including better outfields and pitches, accommodation and sanitary facilities. Some are even equipped with internet access and lighting.
The Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) continues to aggressively implement its mandate to promote good governance at all levels, structural and capacity building of clubs and committees, recognition and application of women cricket and meeting their special needs, distribution of equipment to committees and in general to create an environment where every cricketer can grow from nursery to the highest level.
To this end, the establishment of seven (7) cricket academies under the committees will significantly enable the Board to achieve such achievable goals, in collaboration with the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB). There has already been a very encouraging and encouraging turnout at these organized sessions for young people between the ages of 7 and 17; practice four days a week.
These are very exciting developments that will drive the growth of the game and improve the technical, mental and physical makeup of how our players are trained and prepared for the actual game. At a recent meeting, the ECB elected Mr Harrischan Raballi as Chairman of the Cricket Development Committee.
This is a very important arm of the Governing Council that will boost and support the momentum with which the ECB operates. His involvement is a positive dimension and one who brings a huge level of experience and maturity to the work to be done, at all levels of development.
Therefore, I applaud the ECB and encourage all other stakeholders to support and embrace the Board’s vision and be actively involved in all activities that will unfold for the continued growth and development of cricket in Essequibo.
Yours sincerely,
Stephney,
Deputy Director
|
Sources
2/ https://guyanachronicle.com/2023/06/01/cricket-standards-will-improve-in-essequibo/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tupac Shakur will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Cricket standards will improve in Essequibo
- United Nations Conscious Lifestyle and Lifestyle Network Annual Meeting 2023
- Google Chat’s future could see new logo and timeline redesign
- Commemorating the birth of Pancasila, Wahdi conveyed the mandate of President Joko Widodo – METRO CITY GOVERNMENT
- ’70s Actor Danny Masterson Found Guilty in New Rape Trial
- Wearable Safety Technology Improves Workplace Safety — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Wagner’s boss shared a message for CNN. Hear what he said
- Asian markets mostly up as US debt ceiling bill passes House vote
- This is how Bollywood wears holographic and iridescent fashion
- Kaneshiro’s Golden Glove – Stanford University Athletics
- What does Senior Sales actually sell? We looked at the numbers.