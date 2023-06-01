First UNK men’s tennis roster since 2017-2018 completed





KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) – Nebraska Kearney head tennis coach Scott Shafer has announced the names of nine international men’s players who will play for the Runners in the fall. UNK was a long NAIA and NCAA Division II power in men’s tennis before the sport was shut down after the 2017–18 season as part of a $2.8 million college budget cut. In June 2022, with the opening of the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center on West Campus, the program returned and Shafer took the past academic year to recruit and hire an assistant coach. That appointment will be announced shortly. Bringing back men’s tennis is such a bonus to our sport, university and community. I am eternally grateful that an anonymous donor has volunteered to bring men’s tennis back on campus and that the university will also help support our new program, Shafer said. Much work has been done in the past 365 days since the announcement, and I am delighted to welcome these nine young men to campus. UNK is able to bring back men’s tennis after a private donor agrees to create a $3.4 million endowment that will fully fund the program’s operation and scholarship needs. Coming on board with experience Alex Jaulin (Australia) of Wallace (Ala.) State CC, Aaron Osmund (England) of Division II Lake Superior State in Michigan and Adam Palecek of Newton College in his native Czech Republic. Each will qualify for another two years with Palecek and Osmund pursuing MBAs at UNK. Osmund recently won the Cliff Everett Trophy, awarded to LSSU’s top senior male student-athlete. One of his accomplishments this past year was to upset Division II sixth-seeded player Ruben Fonga of Ohios Tiffin U. to clinch the first-team All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLAIC) on both number one singles as well as doubles and graduate with a 3.93 GPA in Mechanical Engineering. He began his career with Division II Alabama-Huntsville before that program was dropped during the pandemic. The other six newcomers are all real freshmen with three Ahmed Abdelaziz (Egypt), Tom van den Dungen (Netherlands) and Jakub Strzelecki (Poland) as left-handers. UNK Athletic Hall of Famer William Jacome and All-RMAC pick John Steinke are among the top lefties in the school’s history. The latest newcomers are Andy Brisdon (England), Maksym Kulish (Ukraine) and Jip Mens (Netherlands). Kulish, currently living in Germany, is 6-3 with van den Dungen at 6-5. Jill van den Dungen, Tom’s older sister, played with Division II Southwest Baptist (Mo.) and Division I members Louisiana Tech and William & Mary (Va.). Recruiting is always a rollercoaster, but the nine that NLIs have signed already have my credit for listening to my pitch and wanting to be a part of something really new and unique, Shafer said. My goals in year one are to create a set of best practices and expectations to build a positive foundation for a program that has the resources to win a conference title and be a major force at the national level. The Runners schedule is yet to be determined; UNK typically plays several road duals and tournaments in the fall. The first home dual comes in February 2024 with the MIAA, Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) and Great American Conference (GAC) merging for now League with 10 members. Northwest Missouri State, Emporia State, Newman, and Washburn are the other MIAA schools that sponsor men’s tennis. Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

