



England and Great Britain Hockey were honored to welcome the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, to the Bisham Abbey National Sport Center earlier this month. The Duchess, accompanied by Deputy Lieutenant of Berkshire Andrew Try, was welcomed by CEO Nick Pink, England Hockey President Mike Stoddard and UK Hockey President Sheila Morrow to the heart of British hockey, which hosts both the men’s and women’s teams of England and Great Britain. train Britain. The Duchess was introduced to members of the men’s senior team, including head coach Paul Revington, GB’s current FIH Pro League top scorer Nick Bandurak, Tom Sorsby, Jack Waller, goalkeeper Ollie Payne, assistant coaches Zac Jones and Craig Seiben plus Welsh and GB player Jacob Drapper. The men spoke to The Duchess about their recent achievements and the importance of hockey in public schools, plus the fantastic work clubs are doing to build relationships between local schools and the hockey community. After meeting Executive Directors Rich Beer, Ed Barney and Kuldeep Kaur, The Duchess took to the training fields and watched the women’s team in action. She spoke with Anna Toman, Jen Eadie and Holly Hunt about the program and the progress the team is making leading up to the FIH Pro League matches in London. England Hockey CEO Nick Pink said: “England Hockey were delighted that HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh visited Bisham Abbey just before the FIH Pro League games in London. We are honored that she continues to play a positive and active role as our patron. “Her Royal Highness has such a love and passion for the game and was able to share it with the staff, the board representative and the older British men and women. Her knowledge and understanding of hockey was there for all to see and and we’re thrilled to have such a leading role model that overlooks our progress as a sport.”

