USF Sailing finishes 15th among 36 team field at Women’s Fleet Racing National Championship





TAMPA, FL, MAY 29, 2023 USF women’s sailing reached the Intercollegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) National Championships for the second year in a row, finishing 15the among 36 teams at the 2023 Women’s Fleet Racing Championships. The Women’s Championship was hosted by the US Merchant Marine Academy at Yocum Sailing Center along the coast of Long Island Sound in Kings Point, NY On Day 1 of the 18-team semi-finals, the event started strong with a northerly wind of 10-12 knots. As racing entered the afternoon with a forecast for the wind to turn southeast, the wind became unstable during Race 4. This caused the Western Division’s postponement and the Eastern Division’s abandonment of the race. The fleets returned to course to complete the set and were able to complete another series of races, bringing the series to 6 races A and B for the Eastern and Western divisions. Day 2 of the semi-final started with glassy conditions and a delay ashore. The fleet sailed out at 2:45 pm. Races 7 and 8 for the A and B divisions of the Eastern and Western series were run in an increasing southerly breeze. The racing was tight with only a minute between first and last. With a 5pm time limit approaching, the final B division races were extended to a W5 course.

The Bulls finished ninth in the Western Semifinals with a score of 142 and advanced to the Finals. Day 1 of the final started with a strong north wind. With 10 races expected for the A and B divisions, all sailors arrived on the race course at 10 to 15 knots. As predicted, the wind dropped all day and sailors were challenged by varying conditions – it really was a “Heads out of the boat” sort of thing. Teams that stayed in phase were rewarded. The flow continued to be a factor on the track and also provided another level of difficulty for teams to consider. Sailing ended at 5pm with 10 races completed for both divisions. On day 2 of the final, the sailors waited all day for a breeze that unfortunately never materialized. Stanford University won the championship with a score of 96, beating second place Yale, who had a score of 123. The Bulls posted 232 overall to finish 15the under 18 team final field. The top two finishers at each Conference Championship received automatic qualifying spots, with College of Charleston and USF qualifying for the recent SAISA (South Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association) Spring Women’s Championships in Charleston, SC by finishing first and second respectively. USF starters at the event were graduating seniors in the spring of 2023 Sydney Monahan and Liv Smith; Fall 2023 graduation senior MinMin Kelly; juniors Brian Christopher And Emma Shakespeare ; and sophomores Kay Brunsvold And Janie Powell . About USF Sailing

The USF sailing program has reached the national finals in nine of the past 10 years. The Bulls finished in the top 10 during the 2012 and 2013 seasons. The sailing team is based in St. Petersburg and is led by the head coachAllison Jollya former U.S. Olympian and inductee of the Florida Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. Follow the team on social media (Twitter) and visit GoUSFBulls.com for the most up-to-date information. #GoBulls

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gousfbulls.com/news/2023/5/31/womens-sailing-usf-sailing-finishes-15th-among-36-team-field-at-womens-fleet-racing-national-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos