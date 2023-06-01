



TIMELESS CRICKET [NERVOUS COUGH]

“Sorry Love” ports Mr Cricketman. [MRS CRICKETMAN TURNS AROUND VERY SLOWLY AND LOOKS AT HER HUSBAND FOR WHAT SEEMS LIKE A VERY LONG TIME SAYING NOTHING] [MORE NERVOUS THROAT CLEARING]

“We’re at it again,” says Mr. Cricketman. “What do you mean by “We’re at it again”? “Well, you know, we ended up winning that marathon cup game and now we’re playing the semi-finals tomorrow.” “All I know is that you’ve been missing for the past 10 days. And now you’re telling me you’re going missing again! The Leinster Senior Cup used to be played on a timeless basis. Started on a Friday night, continued on Saturday and then on the following Monday night and every subsequent night until there was a result. In 1963, Malahide CC from the deepest, darkest north of Dublin took on Pembroke CC at Sydney Parade, south Dublin, in round 2 of the Senior Cup, Leinster cricket’s blue tie trophy. On the first Friday night, the Seasiders compiled a record 179 for 3 en route to 302. But then the weather gods put their nose in it. Rain and more rain. For ten days, the Seasiders roamed the city every night and Saturday, long before there was an Eastlink bridge. Stanley Bergin wrote in his regular sports column in the Evening Herald, and who was a notable contestant: week!”. Finally, The Irish Times headlined a report “Malahide Wins Marathon Cup Race”. The problem was that the semi-final was due to start two days later and the Seasiders were again drawn to travel to the south of Dublin to play Merrion CC. It continued to rain, the ground was soaked and the prospects were not good. Malahide appealed and asked for a stay. There was some confusion, Malahide understood that the governing body was considering their appeal and did not show up for the first night of play. The Leinster Cricket Union issued a statement to the national newspapers ruling that as Malahide failed to turn up on the agreed date, the semi-final was awarded to Merrion.

Needless to say, there was great disappointment in the village (ructions was a word mentioned by those who could remember!) especially after such an epic victory. The following Saturday, the Malahide Committee issued a lengthy statement, again printed in the nationals. It stated that the Club regretted the misunderstanding and that its members did not have the chance to see their team in the semi-finals. Trinity beat Merrion in the final by one wicket to make it a remarkable three in a row for the students. Inevitably, the Leinster Senior Cup changed to a limited overs format (60 overs per side) in 1972. 2nd round Leinster Senior Cup 1963

Malahide CC 302/10 (Paddy Neville 98, Joe Caprani 57)

Pembroke CC 232/10 (Joe Byrne 79, Doug Goodwin 6/73 in 47 overs, Les O Shea 4/103 in 51 overs)

Malahide wins by 70 runs 1963 Leinster Senior Cup Final

Merrion CC 155/10

University of Dublin 157/9

DU wins by 1 wicket

