BYU football players call out Built Bar, University for false NIL promises

There are many promises made in the NIL era of collegiate athletics. Not all of them are kept.

Particularly at BYU, there is a lot of frustration among the football players.

It’s no secret that Brigham Young University football isn’t the most prosperous program in the country when it comes to name, image, and likeness funds. That’s not to say it’s out of business, but there’s a discrepancy regarding finances compared to “blue blood,” Power Five programs.

Quarterback Kedon Slovis is the perfect example.

However, in the middle of fall camp last summer, the Cougars received a pledge that was quite unusual in the space. Built Bar CEO Nick Greer said his company would continue to pay tuition fees for walk-ons, And give each scholarship player $1,000 each.

The deal was the first of its kind when announced a year earlier and was set to extend for another season. In addition, Greer announced that Built would be selling a BYU-specific “CougarTail” bar.

15% of the profits from the CougarTail bar would go directly to athletes who signed a NIL contract with Built. Greer told them that Built had already sold $150,000 of the product.

Now, almost a year later, some but not all of the promises have been fulfilled.

Built paid tuition for the walk-ons. It gave each stock market player $1,000.

Built supposedly didn’t pay BYU athletes for CougarTail.

Multiple BYU players say the 15% of sales have not been distributed.

It didn’t sit well with us. We posted[aboutBuilt[anddidn’tseeanyofthemoney[aboutBuilt[andweren’tseeinganyofthemoney[overBuilt[enzagennietsvanhetgeld[aboutBuilt[andweren’tseeinganyofthemoney an anonymous BYU football player told The Salt Lake Tribune

To make matters even more confusing, BYU and Built were not on the same page. The two parties have offered different views on where the CougarTail money is and if/when it will be paid out.

Built pushed back on the idea that it has failed to deliver on its promises. It has contributed more than $1 million to BYU football through NIL. Every walk-on and stock player has received their money.

NIL is currently littered with deals falling through the cracks. I want to be careful because Built has done a great thing for the BYU football program. I worry that sometimes we focus on these little misunderstandings. Built has exceeded every commitment made to players. Billy Nixon, director of sports marketing at Built, via The Salt Lake Tribune

Players would disagree with the idea that “every obligation” has been met or exceeded. They say they never got their sales percentage from CougarTail.

Built is not alone in false promises.

Unfortunately, as the NIL world remains largely unchecked, there are many deals across the country that have not gone according to plan. In Provo, it is said to be beyond just built.

OhanaX, a local brand marketing agency for student-athletes, promised “life-changing cash” for athletes who signed with the company. It later struck a deal with BYU athletes and FTX, a crypto exchange platform.

Any BYU athlete who would sign with FTX was promised $500. And then FTX went bankrupt. Athletes only received $100. OhanaX folded shortly after.

BYU later teamed up with Ocavu, a company that would sell NFT for Cougars athletes. Ocavu owner Jon Cheney said the deal could be worth millions of dollars.

Although some of the NFTs were sold, the players were never paid.

Other deals thrown around by BYU didn’t come to fruition at all. Huggies Diapers and Dollar Shave Club were tossed out as potential partners in the NIL space for Cougars. Neither happened.

It felt like BYU was telling us what we wanted to hear to keep us happy, but it never actually happened. People presented themselves and said it was “life-changing money.” Then nothing. an anonymous BYU football player told The Salt Lake Tribune

This is happening all over the country. Deals fall through. Things never happen.

It’s hard to tell when coaches are sincere in their promises. That trickles all the way down to the recruiting path.

The NIL era is still in its infancy. There are many things that go unchecked. This will continue until the regulations come into force. In the meantime, athletes are put in the unfortunate position of uncertainty, like BYU athletes who were told one thing and delivered another or nothing.