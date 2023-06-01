Sports
BYU football players call out Built Bar, University for false NIL promises
There are many promises made in the NIL era of collegiate athletics. Not all of them are kept.
Particularly at BYU, there is a lot of frustration among the football players.
It’s no secret that Brigham Young University football isn’t the most prosperous program in the country when it comes to name, image, and likeness funds. That’s not to say it’s out of business, but there’s a discrepancy regarding finances compared to “blue blood,” Power Five programs.
Quarterback Kedon Slovis is the perfect example.
However, in the middle of fall camp last summer, the Cougars received a pledge that was quite unusual in the space. Built Bar CEO Nick Greer said his company would continue to pay tuition fees for walk-ons, And give each scholarship player $1,000 each.
The deal was the first of its kind when announced a year earlier and was set to extend for another season. In addition, Greer announced that Built would be selling a BYU-specific “CougarTail” bar.
15% of the profits from the CougarTail bar would go directly to athletes who signed a NIL contract with Built. Greer told them that Built had already sold $150,000 of the product.
Now, almost a year later, some but not all of the promises have been fulfilled.
Built paid tuition for the walk-ons. It gave each stock market player $1,000.
Built supposedly didn’t pay BYU athletes for CougarTail.
Multiple BYU players say the 15% of sales have not been distributed.
It didn’t sit well with us. We posted[aboutBuilt[anddidn’tseeanyofthemoney[aboutBuilt[andweren’tseeinganyofthemoney[overBuilt[enzagennietsvanhetgeld[aboutBuilt[andweren’tseeinganyofthemoney
an anonymous BYU football player told The Salt Lake Tribune
To make matters even more confusing, BYU and Built were not on the same page. The two parties have offered different views on where the CougarTail money is and if/when it will be paid out.
Built pushed back on the idea that it has failed to deliver on its promises. It has contributed more than $1 million to BYU football through NIL. Every walk-on and stock player has received their money.
NIL is currently littered with deals falling through the cracks. I want to be careful because Built has done a great thing for the BYU football program. I worry that sometimes we focus on these little misunderstandings. Built has exceeded every commitment made to players.
Billy Nixon, director of sports marketing at Built, via The Salt Lake Tribune
Players would disagree with the idea that “every obligation” has been met or exceeded. They say they never got their sales percentage from CougarTail.
Built is not alone in false promises.
Unfortunately, as the NIL world remains largely unchecked, there are many deals across the country that have not gone according to plan. In Provo, it is said to be beyond just built.
OhanaX, a local brand marketing agency for student-athletes, promised “life-changing cash” for athletes who signed with the company. It later struck a deal with BYU athletes and FTX, a crypto exchange platform.
Any BYU athlete who would sign with FTX was promised $500. And then FTX went bankrupt. Athletes only received $100. OhanaX folded shortly after.
BYU later teamed up with Ocavu, a company that would sell NFT for Cougars athletes. Ocavu owner Jon Cheney said the deal could be worth millions of dollars.
Although some of the NFTs were sold, the players were never paid.
Other deals thrown around by BYU didn’t come to fruition at all. Huggies Diapers and Dollar Shave Club were tossed out as potential partners in the NIL space for Cougars. Neither happened.
It felt like BYU was telling us what we wanted to hear to keep us happy, but it never actually happened. People presented themselves and said it was “life-changing money.” Then nothing.
an anonymous BYU football player told The Salt Lake Tribune
This is happening all over the country. Deals fall through. Things never happen.
It’s hard to tell when coaches are sincere in their promises. That trickles all the way down to the recruiting path.
The NIL era is still in its infancy. There are many things that go unchecked. This will continue until the regulations come into force. In the meantime, athletes are put in the unfortunate position of uncertainty, like BYU athletes who were told one thing and delivered another or nothing.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.outkick.com/byu-football-nil-name-image-likeness-built-bar-false-promises-deals-contracts/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump misspelled Milktoast in article Trashing Kayleigh McEnany because she misspoke the 9-point poll number
- Sitaro Regency Government and Forkopimda attend Pancasila anniversary ceremony virtually, Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivers speech like this
- When Madhavan’s wife supported him after Saala Khadoos failed | Bollywood
- BYU football players call out Built Bar, University for false NIL promises
- Why women wear men’s boxers as fashion
- New initiative launched to support Europe’s future deep tech champions
- Turkey’s support in Germany for Erdogan fuels integration debate
- Covid investigation: Boris Johnson hands over WhatsApp messages and memos to the Cabinet Office
- UK should play a leading role in global AI guidelines, Sunak tells Biden | artificial intelligence (AI)
- Aspen Summer Words Announces Line of Craft Panel Series | Culture & Leisure
- Google could soon make Nest Hub harder to use for shopping lists
- The Windrush legacy: surviving racism, scandal and life in the UK