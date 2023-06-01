How tennis has been affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine





CNN

—



Every sport in Europe from football to screen UFC suffered the consequences of Russian invasion of Ukraine And tennis is no exception.

Since the beginning of the war, Russian and Belarusian players continue to play in tournaments and grand slams, but must do so as neutral players without their flag or country being shown.

The only exception has been Wimbledonwhich banned players from those two countries last year, though the ATP and WTA Tours responded by stripping the tournament of ranking points.

The governing bodies of the men’s and women’s tours both said that they oppose discrimination against players based on nationality.

Wimbledon, what refused that the ban was discriminatory has since said it accepts submissions from Russians and Belarusians this year, as long as the players fight neutrally and do not support the war.

Players receiving funding from the Russian or Belarusian states are also prohibited from participating, including players sponsored by companies owned or controlled by those states.

In April, Wimbledon organizers said they would cover the cost of two rooms for all main-draw and qualifying players from Ukraine for the entire grass-court season, a move praised by the Russian player Daria Kasatkina.

[Ukrainian players] can’t go back home, they always have to be on the road and they have to pay for accommodation all the time, so I think it makes a lot of sense, Kasatkina said, according to the BBC.

For some Ukrainian players, facing opponents from Russia and Belarus was a point of frustration.

World No. 39 Marta Kostyukwho hails from Kiev said at the beginning of this year not to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian players as long as the war rages in her country.

She was booed at the French Open for refusing to meet Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka at the net, with Sabalenka condemning the jeering and saying she understands why Ukrainian players don’t want to shake hands with her.

About the war situation, I have said it many, many times, no one in this world Russian athletes, Belarusian athletes support the war, no one, said Sabalenka after her first round victory against Kostyuk. How can we support the war? Normal people will never support it.

Ukrainian player Lesia Tsurenko also refuses to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian opponents after matches.

She pulled out of her third-round match against Sabalenka in Indian Wells in March citing personal reasons, prompting calls for more support for Ukrainian players on the WTA Tour.

Honestly, I have a lot of respect for Ukrainian girls, because if a bomb hits my country or my house is destroyed, I don’t know if I can handle it, said the world’s No. 1. Needle of a switch Shortly after Tsurenko’s withdrawal from the tournament was announced, Russia’s world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev said he was[s] sorry to all Ukrainian players and what they are going through.

The WTA Tour said at the time that it consistently reflected our full support for Ukraine and strongly condemns the actions of the Russian government.

After her first-round victory at the French Open, Tsurenko, who was born in Vladimirec and moved to Kiev as a teenager, spoke of her grief since the beginning of the war.

Yesterday, part of a rocket landed 100 meters from my house, she told reporters. This can make me unhappy, you know, and probably just because of that my face isn’t super happy. Not because I go to the locker room and spread hatred against someone.

Tsurenko appeared refer to comments Sabalenka made at the Miami Open in March, during which the world number 2 said she struggled to understand the hatred she encountered in the dressing room amid strained relations with some players following Russia’s invasion.

Several players, including Witek of Poland, Anna-Karolna Schmiedlov of Slovakia and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, have worn the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine during tournaments.

Svitolina, a former world No. 3 and Ukraine’s most decorated player, donated her winnings from the Internationaux de Strasbourg in May to humanitarian aid for children in her home country, and she is also part of the Program for the reconstruction of Ukrainewhich raises money to restore residential buildings damaged in the war.

The 28-year-old stopped playing shortly after the Russian invasion and returned to competitive tennis earlier this year following the birth of her first child.

When asked about the incident between Kostyuk and Sabalenka after the match, Svitolina told reporters that there is a lot of crap going on that distracts from the main point of what is going on.

She added: many Ukrainian people need help and support and we focus on so many things like empty words, empty things that do not help the situation.

The presence of Russian flags and symbols at tennis tournaments has been a source of tension.

The WTA has formally warned the Russian player Anastasia Potapova for wearing a Spartak Moscow football shirt ahead of a game at Indian Wells this year, which he called unacceptable and not appropriate action.

At the Australian Open two months earlier, organizers banned Russian and Belarusian flags from Melbourne Park after some fans displayed the Russian flag during matches.

Srdjan Djokovicthe father of Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, came under scrutiny during the tournament when he posed for photos with a man wearing the Z symbol on his shirt and carrying a Russian flag with the face of President Vladimir Putin.

The Z symbol is seen as a sign of support for Russia, including the invasion of Ukraine. It has been seen on Russian equipment and clothing in Ukraine.

Kostyuk, 20, is perhaps the most outspoken player about the Russian invasion of her country. Last year they told CNN Sports that Russian and Belarusian players have a responsibility to take a stand against the war.

Everyone has to make a choice, Kostyuk said. There are a number of tennis players who have the means to move their families out of the country [Russia]. And yet they don’t. Why? Don’t know.