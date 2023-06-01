$2 million in Muskegon arena upgrades proposed by the Lumberjacks hockey team

MUSKEGON, MI An estimated $2 million in renovations to the arena in downtown Muskegon is being proposed by the Lumberjacks hockey team, which aims to strengthen and increase its presence there.

The Muskegon City Commission has approved a 10-year lease extension with the Lumberjacks in exchange for the US Hockley League teams’ commitment to improvements, including improvements that will increase accessibility.

The team is proposing a two-story addition on the back, or Shoreline Drive, side of Trinity Health Arena. The addition would house upgraded locker rooms, players’ lounge, medical room and a separate entrance for the lumberjacks and their visitors, according to information provided to the commissioners.

The addition also includes new team offices and meeting space, a new more visible team store, expanded lobby space, and updates to an elevator to make it more accessible.

It would also open up more space, including storage and offices, for city use.

The cost, estimated at $2 million, would be funded by the team. The arena is owned by the city.

(The renovation proposal) is starting to give the team an identity both outside and inside the building, and it’s really starting to create space for the city inside the building, Spark43 Architects’ John Whitten told commissioners.

Lumberjack’s President of Business Operations Andrea Rose told the commissioners that the biggest frustration with the arena is its lack of accessibility.

The truth is that (the project) now brings the 63-year-old building to a level where if we ever moved out for any reason, you’d have no problem finding someone of equal or greater value to fill that space, Rose told the committee during her working session in May. Because right now the way the current building exists is difficult. We’re out of attendance, we’re struggling with marketing, we’re struggling to get clients with accessibility issues into our offices.

Plans for the improvements are preliminary, but will be further refined with the approval of the lease extension committee, officials said. The team hopes to get a construction management company on board next month.

The Lumberjacks changed hands in December 2022, with former Lumberjacks player Peter Herms taking over as main owner. Herms played for the team in 1985-86 when it was part of the International Hockey League.

The proposed improvements are located on the north side of the arena closest to the convention center. A portion of the one-story arena would have a second story and a two-story addition would be built.

The addition would improve Lumberjacks’ presence and make it easier for visitors to find the main offices, with its own entrance and lobby, Whitten said.

It gives them a front door and street presence, which they don’t currently have, other than signage, Whitten said.

The team offices and meeting room would be on the second floor, at the concourse level, with walls of glass providing additional visibility of the team, he said.

An existing elevator would become two-sided, providing better access for visitors with mobility issues. A barrier-free ramp would be placed at the Fourth Street entrance, which would be redesigned by removing an old cash register and storage area.

The team store would be moved next to the concessions and overlooking Shoreline Drive, and would also have a larger presence not only for the Lumberjacks, but also for the Ironmen football and Risers football teams who also play there, Rose said.

That would help free up space in the hall for additional fan experience features, as well as space for vendors during trade shows, Whitten said.

The team’s current offices would be turned over to the city for arena management space.

Another big need for the team is a larger athletic medicine area that is currently shoehorned into tight spaces, Whitten said. In that area, players rehab, see a certified athletic trainer, receive admissions and services like nutrition and mental health, he said.

It’s really a critical space for the team to take care of their athletes and make sure they can sustain a hockey season, Whitten said, explaining that the September through June season is one of the longest for athletes.

Getting kids healthy after they’re injured and taking care of them is what that space is really about, Whitten said.

Locker rooms would be placed closer to the ice, giving the home team a greater advantage, Whitten said. Currently, the Lumberjacks locker room and that of the Reeths-Puffer High School hockey team share restrooms and a group shower room, according to information provided to the commissioners.

The hope is that the Lumberjacks will move into their new locker room in the first quarter of 2024, Whitten said.

I would say they will probably be nicer than the rest of the amenities in the league, he said.

The city commission on May 23 approved a 10-year extension of the Lumberjacks Arena’s lease, which now runs through June 30, 2061. The team may terminate the lease on any June 30 during that term, provided it gives six months’ notice. months into account.

The agreement states that the renovations must be completed by the end of 2024.

Muskegon Mayor Ken Johnson said he appreciates the team’s dedication to the arena and the city, saying the team is one of the top USHL organizations in the country.

I just want to express my appreciation and gratitude to the Lumberjacks for your continued investment in our city and in our community, Johnson said during the May 8 working session. You choose to grow with us and it’s been great watching your organization transform over time.

Want more news about the Muskegon area? Bookmark the local Muskegon news page or sign up for free [email protected] Muskegon daily newsletter.

Also on MLive

Triathlete graduate perseveres as mom battles cancer

Here’s your full list of festivals in the Muskegon area this summer

Get help clearing your criminal record at the upcoming Muskegon Removal Clinic