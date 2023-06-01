UTT Season 4 Player Draft takes place in Mumbai on Friday





FILE PHOTO: India’s Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in action. , Photo credit: PTI FILE PHOTO: India’s Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in action. , Photo credit: PTI

Six franchisees will try to land the best combinations for Season 4 of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) when the Season 4 Player Draft kicks off at the National Sports Club of India in Mumbai on Friday. The draft will feature a total of 40 players, 36 of which will be available for selection after the retention of Achanta Sharath Kamal (Chennai Lions), G. Sathiyan (Dabang Delhi TTC), Manika Batra (Bengaluru Smashers) and Manav (U Mumba TT ). ) was used by four of the six franchisees. The draft will be attended by UTT co-promoter Vita Dani and Table Tennis Federation Secretary General Kamlesh Mehta, alongside franchise owners and Indian table tennis players Sharath Kamal, Manika, Manav Thakkar and Diya Chitale. Each team can field two foreigners, one male and one female; and four Indians, two men and two women, to complete their six-member team. Only Goa Challengers and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis are eligible to pick in Round 1 of the Player Draft. The towing pool consists of a wide range of talents, including international and Indian paddlers. Among the foreign players to look out for are: Quadri Aruna (WR16) from Nigeria, Alvaro Robles (WR43) from Spain, who won the silver medal in doubles at the 2019 World Championships, and Lily Zhang (WR24) from the USA. Indians include Sreeja Akula, who has won back-to-back national titles, Harmeet Desai, a member of the gold medal winning team at the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games, and exciting young talents like the U-19 boys national champion Payas Jain, Diya Chitale, S Fidel R Snehit and Ankur Bhattacharjee. The franchise-based competition is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India and will be broadcast live on Sports 18 and streamed on Jio Cinema. Bengaluru Smashers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis and U Mumba TT will be part of the UTT Season 4 scheduled at Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from July 13 to 30. Indian men

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Manush Shah Harmet Desai Manav Thakkar Achanta Sharath Kamal Sanil Shetty Snowhit SFR Anirban Ghosh Sudhanshu Grover Jet Chandra Ronit Bhanja Anthony Amalraj Payas Jain Ankur Bhattacharjee Indian women

Sreeja Akula Sutirtha Mukherjee Diya Chitale Reeth Rishya Ayhika Mukherjee Manika Batra Moumita Dutta Anusha Kutumbale Archana Kamath Poymantee Baisya Mouma Das Takeme Sarkar Prapti Sen KrittwikaSinhaRoy Foreign Players – Men Aruna Paintings (NGR)

Kirill Gerassimenko (KAZ)

Benedict Duda (GER)

Jon Persson (SWE)

Alvaro Robles (ESP)

Omar Assar (A) Foreign Players – Women Lily Zhang (USA)

Suthasini Sawettabut (THA)

Natalia Bajor (POL)

Barbara Balazova (SVK)

Hana Matelova (CZE)

Yangzi Liu (AUS)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/table-tennis/ultimate-table-tennis-season-4-player-draft-mumbai-2023-utt-sharath-kamal-sathiyan-manika-news-updates/article66919269.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos