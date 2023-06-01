Four games in 2023 Set Kick Times, TV info





PROVO, Utah– Another milestone in the countdown to BYU football has arrived. The release of kick-off times for the first three weeks of the season and weekday night games is here. Four of BYU’s games for the upcoming 2023 season got kickoff times and TV info on Wednesday. BYU is preparing for its first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference. By joining the Big 12, BYU’s TV deal now falls under the conference. FOX and ESPN hold the rights to Big 12 broadcasts. All the action for BYU football on the radio remains on the Cougars’ longtime home, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM). Games not announced with start times will receive TV info 12 days or even nearly six days before the game’s date. BYU v Sam Houston Date: Saturday, Sept. 2 Start: 8.15 pm TV: FS1 BYU v Sam Houston

: @kslnewsradio / @kslsports pic.twitter.com/Sj28kJKtZC — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) May 31, 2023 The very first meeting between BYU and Sam Houston. BYU lined up the Bearkats to open the 2023 season after Tennessee pulled out of the trip to Provo to play Virginia in nearby Nashville. Sam Houston is moving from the FCS, where they were a powerhouse, to Conference USA. BYU vs Southern Utah Date: Saturday, Sept. 9 Kick-off: 13:00 Television: ESPN+ BYU vs Southern Utah

: @kslnewsradio / @kslsports #BYUFootball #Big12 pic.twitter.com/POtcZ3liup — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) May 31, 2023 BYU football and Southern Utah have met once before. That was in Kalani Sitake’s first season in 2016. BYU won that game 37-7. Initially, this matchup was scheduled for November, when BYU was an FBS Independent. However, as a Big 12 member, FCS matchups go up early in the season. BYU in Arkansas Date: Saturday 16 Sept Start: 5.30 pm Television: ESPN2 BYU in Arkansas

: @kslnewsradio / @kslsports #BYUFootball #Big12 pic.twitter.com/glLCCmQVdY — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) May 31, 2023 BYU’s first-ever trip to Fayetteville takes place in week three. Last year, Arkansas traveled to Provo for the first time in the first installment of the home-and-home series. Both the Arkansas fans and the Razorback strike experienced kind hospitality from BYU. Arkansas fans enjoyed BYU Creamery ice cream in the stands as the Hogs set BYU’s defense on fire with 644 yards of offense and 52 points. The good news for BYU is that they have a new defensive staff led by Jay Hill. The bad news is that Arkansas is returning one of the SEC’s best backfields this season in QB KJ Jefferson and RB Raheim Sanders. BYU will retaliate as they face an SEC team on the road for the first time since 2019. BYU vs. Cincinnati Date: Friday 29 Sept Start: 8.15 pm TV: ESPN BYU vs. Cincinnati

: @kslnewsradio / @kslsports #BYUFootball #Big12 pic.twitter.com/H2wfpcvc6v — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) May 31, 2023 The first Big 12 home game for BYU comes against a fellow newcomer, Cincinnati. BYU and Cincinnati land on a Friday night to accommodate BYU’s request to avoid conflict with the General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that weekend. 2023 BYU football schedule Sept. 2 — Sam Houston | 20:15 | FS1 September 9 – Southern Utah | 1pm | ESPN+ September 16 – in Arkansas | 5:30 pm | ESPN2 September 23 – in Kansas Sept. 29 — Cincinnati | 20:15 | ESPN October 14 – at TCU October 21 – Texas Tech October 28 – in Texas November 4 – in West Virginia November 11 – State of Iowa Nov. 18-Oklahoma November 25 – in the state of Oklahoma Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturdays from 123 pm) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper. Take us everywhere. Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and keep up to date with all your favorite teams. Follow @Mitch_Harper

