Gaël Monfils withdraws from Roland Garros | ATP tour
Gael Monfils announced his withdrawal from Roland Garros on Wednesday evening due to a left wrist injury.
The announcement came less than 24 hours after the Frenchman put on a magical night performance on Court Philippe-Chatrier in the first round against Sebastian Baez. Monfils would play sixth seed Holger Rune for a spot in the third round on Thursday night.
“Actually, I’m doing pretty well physically. I was quite happy this morning. I woke up pretty well, but I had a problem with my wrist that I can’t solve,” Monfils said at a press conference. “Felt it during the game, the whole game really [yesterday]. And unfortunately even [though] we pushed it to tonight, just came back again for another exam, and yes, we waited a bit.
“The doctor said [it] was not good to play with that kind of injury. Yesterday was actually very risky, and then today definitely told me to stop.”
The injury is to the TFCC of his left wrist. Monfils isn’t sure how long he’ll be out, but hopes to return before grass-court season.
“I think if it had been completely broken it would have been more serious, but it is partial,” Monfils said. “So I’ll know more about the length of time when I’m off track. But the doctor said he hopes I can play on grass.”
