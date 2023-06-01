United States beat Canada 3-0 in Para Hockey World Championship | National sports





ELAND KAAK, Sask. – The United States knocked out Canada 3-0 at the World Para Hockey Championship on Wednesday and handed the host nation its first loss of the tournament. The US capped the preliminary round 3-0, while Canada fell to 2-1. Both countries have said goodbye to Saturday’s semi-finals. The guest Canadians play against Italy or the Czech Republic. “If you go deeper in a tournament, you have to be better the next day,” said Canadian coach Russ Herrington. “Although we are a young team, we have enough experience in that room to understand that in the semi-finals it will go one level higher. “We’ve never experienced that at home and that will certainly bring some pressure, but I believe our investment this year, especially in the area of ​​mental performance, will allow us to handle that well and have a to put in a good result, performance against whoever we play on Saturday night. Jack Wallace had a goal and an assist for the USA at the Moose Jaw Events Center. Brody Roybal and Travis Dodson with an empty goal also scored for the Americans. American goaltender Jack Lee stopped all nine shots he faced for the shutout, while Canadian counterpart Dominic Larocque reversed 14 of 16 in the loss. The Americans know us very well and we know them,” Larocque said. “It’s always a tight game and we have a new team. “It’s a new year for us, new guys on the team, but it’s part of the process of building on that. Win or lose, we’re building the game and hopefully we’ll see them again. Overall I have I feel like I played well.” The Americans certainly had some good chances and I tried to keep the game tight. “Unfortunately they beat me twice, but it’s part of the game. I just tried to keep it as tight as possible to give our team a chance to win. The Americans extended their win streak against Canada to 12 straight games starting October 2021. Roybal scored the first goal of the game at 5:11 of the second period with a shot from the top of the throw-in circle that ricocheted off Larocque’s glove and into . With Canada serving a penalty for too many men, Wallace scored a power play goal with just over four minutes remaining. That’s as solid as an effort we’ve had for 45 minutes, said US coach David Hoff. “The ability to keep everyone involved and keep that pace up made us very difficult to play against.” The US is reigning world and Paralympic champion. The Americans defeated Canada 5-0 in the Paralympic final in Beijing last year. The USA also defeated Canada 5-1 in the 2021 World Final in Ostrava, Czech Republic. In other matches, China beat Germany 7-0 on Wednesday and Italy beat Norway 3-1. Thursday is a day off for all teams leading up to Friday’s quarterfinals. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 31, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chroniclejournal.com/sports/national_sports/united-states-blanks-canada-3-0-in-world-para-hockey-championship/article_a1ba4617-1c36-59ce-b890-765e7c6dabbc.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos