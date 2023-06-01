United States beat Canada 3-0 in Para Hockey World Championship | National sports

ELAND KAAK, Sask. – The United States knocked out Canada 3-0 at the World Para Hockey Championship on Wednesday and handed the host nation its first loss of the tournament.
The US capped the preliminary round 3-0, while Canada fell to 2-1. Both countries have said goodbye to Saturday’s semi-finals. The guest Canadians play against Italy or the Czech Republic.
“If you go deeper in a tournament, you have to be better the next day,” said Canadian coach Russ Herrington. “Although we are a young team, we have enough experience in that room to understand that in the semi-finals it will go one level higher.
“We’ve never experienced that at home and that will certainly bring some pressure, but I believe our investment this year, especially in the area of mental performance, will allow us to handle that well and have a to put in a good result, performance against whoever we play on Saturday night.
Jack Wallace had a goal and an assist for the USA at the Moose Jaw Events Center. Brody Roybal and Travis Dodson with an empty goal also scored for the Americans.
American goaltender Jack Lee stopped all nine shots he faced for the shutout, while Canadian counterpart Dominic Larocque reversed 14 of 16 in the loss.
The Americans know us very well and we know them,” Larocque said. “It’s always a tight game and we have a new team.
“It’s a new year for us, new guys on the team, but it’s part of the process of building on that. Win or lose, we’re building the game and hopefully we’ll see them again. Overall I have I feel like I played well.” The Americans certainly had some good chances and I tried to keep the game tight.
“Unfortunately they beat me twice, but it’s part of the game. I just tried to keep it as tight as possible to give our team a chance to win.
The Americans extended their win streak against Canada to 12 straight games starting October 2021.
Roybal scored the first goal of the game at 5:11 of the second period with a shot from the top of the throw-in circle that ricocheted off Larocque’s glove and into .
With Canada serving a penalty for too many men, Wallace scored a power play goal with just over four minutes remaining.
That’s as solid as an effort we’ve had for 45 minutes, said US coach David Hoff. “The ability to keep everyone involved and keep that pace up made us very difficult to play against.”
The US is reigning world and Paralympic champion. The Americans defeated Canada 5-0 in the Paralympic final in Beijing last year.
The USA also defeated Canada 5-1 in the 2021 World Final in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
In other matches, China beat Germany 7-0 on Wednesday and Italy beat Norway 3-1. Thursday is a day off for all teams leading up to Friday’s quarterfinals.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 31, 2023.