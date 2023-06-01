Princeton University

TigerBlog was sidelined at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday just as the NCAA Division I men’s lacorsse game reached halftime.

Next to him was Jon Hess, Princeton Class of 1998, holding the championship trophy he and his teammates had won. Actually, make that one of three championship trophies he and his teammates won, in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

Each year, the NCAA honors the 25-year prior Division I champion at halftime of this year’s title game. For most teams lucky enough to be there, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Incidentally, it’s a zero-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the vast majority of Division I men’s lacrosse players.

For the Princeton Class of 1998, this was the third time he has been honored and it would have been four if not for the pandemic. Four times out of three championships? The 1997 team was honored in 2015 after being named the greatest team of all time (that was Princeton’s 15-0 team), but the 1996 team was not honored due to the pandemic. Instead, the 1996 Princeton team and the 1995 Syracuse team were included in the 2022 ceremony.

Since Princeton won that three consecutive championships, no team has been able to match it. Before that it had only been done twice, once by Johns Hopkins (1978-80) and once by Syracuse (19880-90).

As Hess and the rest of the team prepared to take the field, all around him and TB were happy, smiling, energetic boys in their forties, a group of boys with kids and mortgages, a group with varying amounts of hair, a group that some look like they could step onto the field and play against and most of all a group of people who have achieved something unique and special as university students.

Right as the halftime kicked in, maybe TB said the wrong thing: “Can you believe it’s been 25 years already?”

TB caught up with them for the first time on Monday at their pregame tailgate. It’s hard to describe the emotions of when they all come together, but it’s something that’s hard to miss.

It’s been a quarter of a century since they went out on their own, almost universally, to achieve great things after Princeton. However, the bond they share is as unbreakable as any bond forged during their playing days.

It all starts with Hess, of course. The most outstanding player of 1997 in the Final Four and one of the best feeders lacrosse has ever seen, Hess is simply a natural leader. Every member of every team he’s ever played on just gravitated to him and followed suit. The older he’s gotten, the more he’s developed that skill, though he’s been abundant from the day TigerBlog first met him in 1995.

TB always thought a sign of that was the fact that the offensive line he played in his last three years is always, always referred to as “Hess, Hubbard, Massey.” Yes, that’s alphabetical, but TB has always considered that no one would ever start dating anyone else, not even guys in different Halls of Fame.

Hess, Hubbard (that’s Jesse) and Massey (that’s Chris) started on offense in 1996, 1997 and 1998. For their careers, they combined scored an insane 618 points in 60 games, a figure that would be about 100 or so higher been if it wasn’t for all the outbursts they saw from the sidelines in the fourth quarter. If you only count the last three years, that is 534 points in 45 games.

They also scored 127 points in 11 career NCAA tournament games, going 10–1 in the postseason. They were 43-2 overall in their final three years, with the aforementioned three NCAA titles.

They were hardly a one-man (three-man) show, of course. In fact, the most notable player of the 1998 Final Four was not one of them, but goaltender Corey Popham, who was also there on Monday. The 1998 team had eight All-Americans that year; all eight were present. In all, there were six members of that team who would become first-team All-Americans at some point in their careers, and all six of them were.

They took their 1998 trophy onto the field at halftime, accompanied by their head coach Bill Tierney and offensive coordinator David Metzbower. It would be difficult to calculate the number of photos that included them and all the different combinations that were represented. Clearly this was a moment they all wanted to remember.

There are also other memories they all share, from before you could take pictures with a mobile phone. There was the loss to Virginia in Week 2 to end a 29-game winning streak and cast perhaps the slightest doubt about a three-peat. There were the rallies from the same 8-4 third-quarter deficit in the quarterfinals against Duke and the semifinals against Syracuse, which also saw first-team All-American defenseman Christian Cook (who was there), went down with an ACL. tear.

And then there was the first half of the Finals against a Maryland team that defeated Princeton 19-7 in the 1997 Finals, when the Tigers applied Tierney’s 19-goal rule and passed the ball around for the last five minutes.

This time it was 3-3 at halftime. If ever there was a time to be nervous, this was it.

TigerBlog’s biggest memory of that day was after Tierney failed to do a quick TV interview before entering the locker room at Rutgers Stadium. As he and TB walked on, TB said nothing. Tierney then looked at him and said “it will be fine.”

Maybe he talked himself into it. Perhaps he knew only too well who was waiting for him in that locker room. Maybe he knew that Hess would make sure everyone knew what was at stake.

Final score? Princeton 15, Maryland 5. History made.

That’s the kind of team it was. And now it’s 25 years, gone in the blink of an eye. Gone, but never to be forgotten, and always to be remembered, celebrated and held in great awe.

The 1998 Princeton lacrosse team. It’s not just any championship team.

It’s a forever team.