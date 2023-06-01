England’s jolly summer hits will be music to test the ears of cricket addicts | England cricket team

WWhen Stuart Broad recently said he was addicted to playing for this England team under the very positive leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, it wasn’t hard to see where the old warhorse came from.

It is now 92 days since that epic one-run defeat to New Zealand in windswept Wellington, capping a year of dramatic transformation for England that saw their previous run of one win from 17 Tests replaced by 10 from their past 12 .

The withdrawal symptoms for those of us watching have increased significantly during the intermission and the feeling, from watching workouts and seeing the smiles on faces, is that the players have felt the same way.

This craving will finally be satiated this week, Ireland is over for a four-day test that kicks off at Lords on Thursday. Andy Balbirnies tourists may be heavy underdogs, their chances of playing the longest format limited and their burgeoning first-class system mothballed since the pandemic, but they won’t forget to roll England for 85 on their first morning here four years ago.

It also marks the start of what promises to be quite a special summer of Test cricket. After three months of abstinence, a proper two-month banquet awaits us, before the table is quickly cleared for the Hundred to take center stage in August.

A World Test Championship final between Australia and India at the Oval, five Ashes Tests for men, plus a rare five-day test for women in the mix? To hell with slow and steady: Undo the top button, throw on some comfy elasticated waist pants and get ready for the good stuff.

Stokes was dressed accordingly for a day out from the toss, even though England’s snazzy new tracksuits are fashionably tight on the calves. He also looked quite healthy, energetic and tanned after his recent time when he hardly played in the Indian Premier League. That said, he again chose not to bowl during a final session at the Nursery Ground played over the upbeat house tunes of McCullum’s huge Bluetooth speaker.

England (confirmed) Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Josh Tongue. Ireland (possibly) James McCollum, PJ Moor, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Craig Young.

It’s here where questions linger about Stokes’ chronic knee problem, that is, not McCullum’s predilection for a Martin Solveig spot. Since stumbling off the outfield at the Basin Reserve in February, Stokes has played two IPL matches, bowling one over for 18 runs, thus offering little tangible evidence of improvement. He insisted he’s in a much better place after hard work behind the scenes, claimed to be in a similar state to what he was in the summer of 2019, and said the added adrenaline of a test shouldn’t be forgotten here.

Whether this translates into a return of the full-fledged champion all-rounder remains to be seen, Stokes admits mind and body may not agree here. Aside from this problem, there have been a few changes since England last attracted the whites. Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Robinson are rested amid problems that didn’t seem worth the risk against Ireland, Stokes said, while Ben Foakes has made way for the re-fit Jonny Bairstow despite doing little wrong.

Irish players relax on benches during a netting session at Lords. Photo: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo/Shutterstock

Josh Tongue also makes his debut in an attack led by Broad and Matthew Potts, Stokes explained that this was a matter of wanting to watch a young thruster before not during the Ashes and Chris Woakes, the leapfrog party, a known quantity.

It makes sense in some ways, even if less compliant characters than Woakes may have started this pecking order rearrangement. However, the tongue comes back from a sideload and it also means no swing bowler for England at Lords, which is a bit odd in itself.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the coverage, with Stokes insisting his side would not deviate from the approach that has seen them rattling the bat at 4.7 per over, treating the idea of ​​a draw with contempt and watching to fun and entertainment. at the forefront of everything they do. Switching now, just because Australia is in the country and the Ashes are soon on the line would mean forgetting what turned the ship in the first place.