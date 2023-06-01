ESPN announces tee times for early college football slates





With less than 100 days until the start of the college football season, most of the schedule for September has been finalized as ESPN on Wednesday announced the dates and times for the first three weeks of the season, along with the network’s bowl season schedule. Week 1 kicks off on Thursday, August 31, with Florida in Utah (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) headlining five consecutive game days. Opening week runs through Labor Day and includes LSU facing Florida State at the Camping World Kickoff in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, September 3 (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC), and Clemson at Duke on Monday, September 4 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN ). Saturday, September 2, will mark an emotional return for Virginia’s football team, which will play its first game since the deaths of three teammates on November 13, 2022 in a campus shooting. Virginia, which canceled the final two games of the 2022 season as it mourned D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., will face Tennessee at Nissan Stadium in Nashville (afternoon ET, ABC). ESPN/ABC Week 1 Schedule ESPN and ABC will broadcast 12 games during the first full week of the college football season (always ET): Thursday, August 31

Florida in Utah, 8 p.m., ESPN Friday September 1

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech (Atlanta), 7:30 p.m., ESPN Saturday September 2

Virginia vs. Tennessee (Nashville, Tenn.), Midday, ABC

State of Arkansas in Oklahoma, Afternoon, ESPN

Boise State in Washington, 3:30 p.m., ABC

UMass at Auburn, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

New Mexico at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., ESPN

North Carolina vs. South Carolina (Charlotte, NC), 7:30 p.m., ABC

Coastal Carolina at UCLA, 10:30 p.m., ESPN Sunday September 3

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M (Miami Gardens, Fla.), 3 p.m., ESPN

LSU vs. Florida State (Orlando, Fla.), 7:30 p.m., ABC Monday Sept 4

Clemson at Duke, 8 p.m., ESPN As previously announced, Texas in Alabama (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) will mark Week 2 on Sept. 9. It will be their last game as non-conference opponents before the Longhorns and Oklahoma co-founder of the Big 12 join the SEC in 2024. season, Alabama escaped Texas with a 20–19 victory on a 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining. Week 2 also includes Notre Dame in NC State (noon ET, ABC), followed by Texas A&M in Miami (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC). Week 3 will see the Backyard Brawl between frontier rivals Pitt and West Virginia in Morgantown on September 16 on ABC (7:30 PM ET). ESPN wasn’t the only network to reveal marquee dates and times this week, as CBS Sports announced its “SEC on CBS” broadcast windows on Tuesday. CBS will rebroadcast the annual Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville, Florida on October 28. The SEC’s final season on CBS kicks off September 16 with South Carolina as defending champion Georgia. The SEC TV package will go to ESPN in 2024. Editors’ Picks 2 Related The four-team CFP returns for Year 10, with the College Football Playoff Semifinals in the Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET (ESPN), followed by the College Football Playoff Semifinals in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at 8:45 a.m. pm ET (ESPN). The College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T is also scheduled for ESPN on Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The six bowls of the new year kick off on Dec. 29 with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. On December 30, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is at 12pm ET, followed by the Capital One Orange Bowl at 4pm ET, both on ESPN. New Year’s Day games on ESPN begin at 1PM ET with the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. ESPN will feature the ACC, American, Big 12, MAC, Pac-12, Sun Belt and SWAC championships the first weekend in December. The Pac-12 championship game will be in the ABC spotlight on December 1 at 8 p.m. ET. The Big 12 Championship game kicks off the Championship Saturday action from Arlington, Texas, at 12pm ET, while the ACC Championship game wraps up the day at 8pm ET from Charlotte, North Carolina. ESPN platforms will also show Saturday’s Championship of the MAC (noon ET, ESPN), American (4 p.m. ET, ABC or ESPN), Sun Belt (4 p.m. ET, ABC or ESPN), and SWAC (4 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

