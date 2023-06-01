Missoula’s tennis courts are temporarily closing for the final phase of the project





The Playfair Park tennis court replacement project in Missoula is nearing completion. Missoula Parks and Recreation has announced that the courts will be temporarily closed from June 5 to July 7, 2023 for color coating applications. Earlier this year, the City of Missoula replaced Playfair Park’s aging tennis courts with 12 modern courts equipped with the latest playing surface technology, improved drainage and improved court access. City officials note that the new courts were designed in conjunction with local tennis coaches and the Garden City Tennis Association to host high school tennis, local leagues and drop-in use for all ages and abilities. Parks Project Manager Garrick Swanson explained that the closure is necessary to ensure the best results for the new courts. Application of the final color coating material requires several weeks of warm, dry weather. “By completing the color coating and line installation on all 12 lanes simultaneously, we can minimize costs, ensure the best results and minimize any future disruption,” Swanson said in a press release. During the temporary closure, Missoula Parks and Recreation is encouraging residents to use the following public tennis courts: Bonner Park 1600 Ronald Ave

Fort Missoula Regional Park (FMRP) 3219 Fort Missoula Road. (Court availability is limited at certain times)

Gregory Park 707 Van Buren Street

Pineview Park 1010 Pineview Drive

Kiwanis Park 350 Kiwanis Street Players wishing to reserve a tennis court in Fort Missoula Regional Park or Kiwanis Park can contact Recreation Facilities Manager Brien Halterman at 406-552-6266 or [email protected]. Playfair’s new courts will also be available for reservation upon reopening.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kpax.com/news/missoula-county/new-playfair-park-tennis-courts-to-close-temporarily-for-final-phase-of-replacement-project The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos