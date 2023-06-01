Former Red Wings goalie Hasek stuffs memorabilia into shopping carts as the Czech Hall closes

Dominik Hasek is to the Czech Republic what Gordie Howe is to the Czech Republic Detroit Red Wings. Simply their greatest hockey legend.

That’s what made the images from Hasek’s homeland so disheartening.

Just to be clear maybe for someone abroad…

Legendary goalkeeper Dominik Hasek @hasek_dominik just picked up his artifacts from the Czech Hockey Hall of Fame in Prague.

Due to economic problems, the Hall of Fame is now closing. And (hopefully) be extended elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/Fll66rNjIU — Zdenek Janda (@zdenek_janda) May 31, 2023

Social media images showed the goaltending icon and the former Red Wings netminder putting his donated artifacts in a nearby shopping cart. The Czech Hockey Hall of Fame is about to close and legends of the game like Hasek found themselves collecting what they donated to the Hall before the doors closed for good.

Hasek fought back tears as he packed his things into three adjacent shopping carts. Treasured artifacts included the gear he wore as he backstopped the Czech Republic to the 1998 Olympic gold medal in Japan’s Nagano. That was the first Olympic hockey tournament to feature NHL players. There were also some of the six Vezina trophies Hasek won during his NHL career.

“I’m sorry, but unfortunately it was a matter of heart,” Hasek said isport.blesk.cz reporter Zdenek Janda.

The Czech Hockey Hall of Fame in Prague is closed. Hall of Fame and arguably GOAT goaltender Dominik Hasek can be seen here collecting his belongings. Includes his jersey/gear he wore when he won gold at 98 Nagano Olympics, and his Vezina/Hart Trophies pic.twitter.com/m806o2AOEi — Duane Steinel (@DuaneS39) May 31, 2023

Economy is cited as the cause for the formwork of the hall. The hope is that a reopening can take place at a new venue in time for next year’s IIHF Hockey World Championship, to be held in the Czech Republic.

“Negotiations are currently underway for a new location,” reads a press release from the Czech Hockey Association. “The new stone Hall of Fame should open no later than March of the following year.”

Hasek is not so sure that a new home will be found to make his country’s hockey history visible to all people.

“As soon as something is closed, the question is whether it will be opened,” says Hasek.

Hasek helped create the Czech Hockey Hall Of Fame

This is personal to The Dominator and not just because the two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Red Wings is an inductee to the Czech Hockey Hall of Fame. He was a participant in the creation of the Hall. He was one of those who set the rules for earning anchorage in the hall and served on the induction committee.

Everyone loved the Hall of Fame,” Hasek said. “Everyone who came wanted to see it and I accompanied a lot of people.”

At the same time, he understands that the venue needs to make money in order to survive.

“It’s not pleasant, but I have no choice but to respect it,” Hasek said. “The executive committee has decided to close it. Something went wrong. It was not profitable.”

He’s not sure what to do with the collection of personal memorabilia that is suddenly back in his possession.

“We’ll see,” Hasek said. ‘I like to lend them out somewhere. But they must be representative spaces. Or somewhere in a museum so that people can come and have a look.”