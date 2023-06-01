Wyoming Football Games will be nationally televised nine times in the 2023 season





Laramie, Wyo (May 31, 2023) — The Mountain West Conference and its television partners, CBS Sports Networks and FOX Sports Networks, announced the 2023 Mountain West football television program on Wednesday. The Wyoming Cowboys will be televised nine times on national television. The Mountain West Conference and its television partners, CBS Sports Networks and FOX Sports Networks, announced the 2023 Mountain West football television program on Wednesday. The Wyoming Cowboys will be televised nine times on national television. Highlights of the schedule include a game that will be nationally televised on CBS to kick off the season against Big 12 opponent Texas Tech on September 2 and a Friday night “Border War” against Colorado State on Friday, November 3. CBS and CBS Sports Network Televised Games Wyoming’s Saturday, September 2 season opener will air nationally on CBS – one of only three MW games to air on CBS during the 2023 season. That game kicks off at 5:30 p.m., Mountain Time, at Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming will air four of its games on CBS Sports Network, including home games against Appalachian State on Saturday, September 23 at 5 p.m. and Colorado State on Friday, November 3 at 6 p.m. The “Border War” vs. CSU is UW’s only home game on a Friday night this season. The Cowboys’ two road games on CBS Sports Network are a Saturday, October 14 game at Air Force at 5 p.m. and a Saturday, November 25 game in Nevada at 7 p.m., MT (6 p.m., Pacific Time). FOX Sports Network television games Three Cowboy games will be broadcast by FOX Sports Networks. UW’s home game against Fresno State on Saturday, October 7 and the road game at Boise State on Saturday, October 28 will be televised on one of the FOX Sports Networks. The exact FOX Sports Network and game times for those two games will be announced by Mountain West throughout the season. The third game in Wyoming televised by FOX Sports Networks is a road race at UNLV on Friday, November 10. The game will be televised by FS1 at 8:45 PM, MT (7:45 PM, Pacific Time). It will be the only road race in Wyoming on a Friday night next season. Road Game in Texas airs on the Longhorn Network UW’s no-conference solitary road game will be televised by Big 12 television partner Longhorn Network. That game kicks off at 6 p.m., Mountain Time (7 p.m., Central Time) from Austin, Texas. Future game times and television information will be released in the future Game time and television information for three Wyoming home games will be announced in the near future. Those three games include Saturday, September 9’s home game against Portland State, Saturday, September 30’s home game vs. New Mexico and Saturday, November 18’s home game against Hawai’i. 2023 University of Wyoming

Football schedule Date opponents Time (MT) TV Fed up. 2 Sept. TEXAS TECH 5:30 PM CBS

Sat. September 9 PORTLAND STATE TBA TBA Saturday, September 16 in Texas 6:00 PM Longhorn Network

Fed up. Sept 23 APPALACH STATE 5:00 PM CBSSN

Sat. Sept 30 NEW MEXICO* TBA TBA

Fed up. Oct 7 FRESNO STATE* TBA FOX Networks Saturday, October 14 on Air Force* 5:00 PM CBSSN

Sat. Oct 21 OPEN

Fed up. October 28 at Boise State* TBA FOX Networks

Fri, Nov. 3 COLORADO STATE* 6:00 PM CBSSN fri. 10 Nov. at UNLV* 8:45 PM FS1

Sat. Nov 18 HAWAI* TBA TBA Saturday, November 25 in Nevada* 7:00 PM CBSSN

Sat. 2 Dec. MW Championship Game+ 13:00 FOX Playtimes listed are all Mountain Time

Additional game times will be announced by the Mountain West in the future

BOLD AND CAPITAL LETTERS Indicate home games *Indicates Mountain West Conference games

+The Mountain West Football Championship Game will feature the two teams with the highest Conference winning percentages starting in 2023 as the Mountain West eliminated its previous two-division format. How to order tickets for football games in Wyoming Season tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Wyoming Football season. Current UW season ticket holders can login to their online account and renew at: www.GoWyo.com/renew New season ticket purchasers can visit www.GoWyo.com/tickets Fans with questions about YOUR Athletic ticketing can also: email [email protected]; phone call 307-766-7220; or stop at the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena Auditorium on Willett Drive. Ticket prices With subscription prices starting at $170 for adults, fans can attend seven Cowboy home games for a low price of less than $25 per game. Purchasing season tickets for the 2023 season will save fans a significant amount of money compared to buying tickets for a single game.

