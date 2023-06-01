B North girls’ tennis semifinals: Waterville surpasses Ellsworth, heat

WATERVILLE Allie Anich felt the heat. And not just because of the 85-degree temperatures beating down North Street Recreation Area for most of Wednesday.

Waterville’s top-ranked girls’ tennis team were on the verge of slipping a 2-0 lead over No. 5 Ellsworth in the Class B North semifinals after the visiting Eagles won at No. 1 singles and were on the verge of winning at No. 3 as Anich and her opponent, Brianna Kane, went to a tiebreaker.

But Anich, who battled back and forth against Kane for nearly 3 1/2 hours, won the extra session to pull off an epic 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) victory that gave the Panthers a Won 3-2.

Waterville will play for the regional title on Saturday against an opponent yet to be determined.

It feels really great, said Anich, who added that Wednesday’s win was one of the longest games she’s ever played. It feels great to play a long game and have a good result.

As soon as I saw the first singles come out I looked at the stands and they looked at me and left. She shook her head. I knew it was either second singles or third singles that would win.

Anich trailed Kane 4-5 in the third and deciding set before rallied to take a 6-5 lead. Kane tied the game to force the tiebreaker.

This was as big a test as you can get, said Waterville co-coach Jon Hart. Both teams could have won 4-1, and it was 3-2, and you didn’t know what was going to happen until that very last point.

The hot, cloudless day, punctuated by the occasional breeze, tested everyone. After Waterville’s Arian Gilman tied her No. 2 singles match with Miah Coffin at one set apiece, a tired Gilman needed a break on the sidelines, where Hart cooled her off with ice water, a cold towel, and a slice of watermelon before she returned to court, where her match also went to a tiebreaker. Coffin triumphed 7-5, 4-6 7-6 (7-0), just ahead of Anich’s victory, by which time the temps had dropped with the sun.

My first two sets, I would say I struggled with the weather, Anich said. But when the degrees went down, that certainly helped. We were told to drink a lot of water today.

Waterville’s game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but moved up a day as Thursday’s forecast called for temps in the low 90s. This meant the Panthers had to play for the second day in a row after Tuesday’s 5-0 quarterfinal victory over Winslow.

We would be gassed, but we will recover well, Hart said.

After Ellsworths Kane dropped the second set to Anich, she and Ellsworth coach Brian Higgins retreated into the shade, under the recreation areas near a wooden canopy, for their 5-minute break between sets.

We surprised ourselves, said Higgins, who has coached the program since it debuted in 1980. Everyone played the best they could have played today.

The Panthers dropped the first set in four of their five games, but went on to win the doubles tournaments, with the No. 1 duo of Fatima Sheikh and Piper Hamilton beating Kahlan Keene and Emily Gagnon 6-4, 6-2 and the No. 2 pair Skylah Talon and Taylor Doane survive Elizabeth Frost and Whitney Clarke, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

We had to fight back. They had to fight back, Hart said. The kids from both teams showed so much courage today, I can’t even describe it. It’s unbelievable.

Karin Zimba, Waterville’s No. 1, fell to Ellsworth’s Megan Jordan 3-6, 1-6.

