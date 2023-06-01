Penguins hires Kyle Dubas as president of hockey operations





The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired Kyle Dubas as president of hockey operations, the team announced Thursday. Here’s what you need to know: Dubas, 37, becomes only the second person to hold the position in franchise history.

Dubas served as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager for the past five seasons parted ways with the team on May 19. The athletics direct analysis: How Pittsburgh, Dubas got here Dave Beeston, co-head of Fenway Sports Management and the Penguins’ deputy governor, oversaw a seven-week search that included at least 10 candidates for the GM position and multiple rounds of interviews. After the Maple Leafs lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Florida Panthers, Dubas said you won’t see me showing up anywhere else on May 15. wanted to continue as GM in Toronto. The Penguins were deep in their search when Dubas was fired, but quickly sought permission to talk to him, which the Maple Leafs granted. They eventually hired him as president, a role that will oversee all hockey operations and presumably bring in his own GM at a later date. Rossi GO DEEPER Yohe: Kyle Dubas, Penguins are a match made in hockey heaven What this means for the Penguins Dubas will inherit a powerful coach in Mike Sullivan, who has four years left on a contract that was extended last August. Sullivan, a two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Penguins, is from Massachusetts and has significant influence at Boston-based Fenway Sports Group. Sullivan and Hextall didn’t click as a GM coach partnership, but Sullivan worked well with Jim Rutherford when he was GM at Pittsburgh (2014-2021). Sullivan’s preferred style of play, an offensive, speed-oriented approach, seems to suit the team Dubas built in Toronto. Again, Duba’s title will give him a full overview of hockey decisions. Beeston said on April 14 that FSG expects the Penguins to compete for the Stanley Cup with a core consisting of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, all of whom are contractually tied to Pittsburgh for at least the next two seasons. Malkin and Letang signed extensions last summer and Crosby may negotiate an extension after the 2023-24 season. Dubas will have to decide quickly if Tristan Jarry is his goalkeeper of the future as Jarry is about to become an unrestricted free agent. Another major decision for Dubas will be whether to keep, trade or renew Crosby’s longtime winger Jake Guentzel, who is about to enter the final season of his contract. Rossi What they say We are excited to welcome Kyle to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Throughout his career, Kyle has proven himself as a forward-thinking hockey spirit, embodying all the qualities of integrity, intelligence and an unwavering commitment to building a winning culture that we value in a leader at the Penguins and within Fenway Sports Group, FSG principal owner, John Henry, and chairman, Tom Werner, said in a joint statement. His passion for the sport and ability to foster collaborative relationships with his staff, coaches and players is the type of leadership style that will no doubt resonate with the front office and set us on a new path to success in the short term with our current championship-caliber core and beyond with a commitment to long-term sustainable success. Backstory The Maple Leafs reached the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of Duba’s five seasons as GM, but they only won one playoff round. He joins a Penguins team that last season was the NHL’s oldest and missed the postseason for the first time in 17 years. Despite three Stanley Cup wins since 2009, the Penguins are 1-5 in the postseason series since winning their second consecutive title in 2017. The Maple Leafs .651 point percentage during Dubas GM tenure ranked fifth in the NHL. Required reading (Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theathletic.com/4571421/2023/06/01/kyle-dubas-pittsburgh-hire/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos