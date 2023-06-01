Connect with us

Uganda: Table tennis prodigy Astolo Halima’s passion and dedication help her defy the odds

In a heartfelt reveal on NBS SportLive on Thursday, June 1, 15-year-old table tennis sensation Astolo Halima talked about her extraordinary journey and the unwavering love for her sport that inspired her to start playing at such a young age.

Hailing from a small town of Mbogo in Kawempe, Halima set her eye on table tennis as a way out of a money crunch her mother was facing.

A then 11-year-old Halima ventured into table tennis with the main mission of acquiring a scholarship. Halima demonstrates the transformative power of passion and dedication. She then acquired the scholarship at Mbogo University that she had initially wanted to pursue.

Halima’s fame in the table tennis world is nothing short of remarkable. In an exclusive interview with Munira Bux, she talked about overcoming early setbacks, including not having the right training gear. “I used to train in long dresses. I didn’t have any sportswear until my coach told me that I should have suitable clothes to play better. My mom saved up and I managed to buy one that I wore for months at the beginning.”

Halima defied the odds and found solace and joy in the rhythmic bouncing of the ball, but it wasn’t easy as she was a shy child who was afraid to ask for help. “The boy who first taught me to play laughed at me at first asking why a little girl like me wanted to play table tennis. We ended up being friends, he gave me my first lesson.”

“I didn’t tell my mom I was playing table tennis until my sisters got curious and followed me to practice one day. My mom tells me every day that she’s proud of me,” Halima tearfully admitted. Halima’s mother was initially skeptical about her young child’s participation in the sport, but when she was told in 2022 that her daughter would be part of the team representing Uganda in Normandy, France at the International Secondary School Games, she beamed them of pride.