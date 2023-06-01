Uganda: Table tennis prodigy Astolo Halima’s passion and dedication help her defy the odds





In a heartfelt reveal on NBS SportLive on Thursday, June 1, 15-year-old table tennis sensation Astolo Halima talked about her extraordinary journey and the unwavering love for her sport that inspired her to start playing at such a young age. Hailing from a small town of Mbogo in Kawempe, Halima set her eye on table tennis as a way out of a money crunch her mother was facing. A then 11-year-old Halima ventured into table tennis with the main mission of acquiring a scholarship. Halima demonstrates the transformative power of passion and dedication. She then acquired the scholarship at Mbogo University that she had initially wanted to pursue. Halima’s fame in the table tennis world is nothing short of remarkable. In an exclusive interview with Munira Bux, she talked about overcoming early setbacks, including not having the right training gear. “I used to train in long dresses. I didn’t have any sportswear until my coach told me that I should have suitable clothes to play better. My mom saved up and I managed to buy one that I wore for months at the beginning.” Halima defied the odds and found solace and joy in the rhythmic bouncing of the ball, but it wasn’t easy as she was a shy child who was afraid to ask for help. “The boy who first taught me to play laughed at me at first asking why a little girl like me wanted to play table tennis. We ended up being friends, he gave me my first lesson.” “I didn’t tell my mom I was playing table tennis until my sisters got curious and followed me to practice one day. My mom tells me every day that she’s proud of me,” Halima tearfully admitted. Halima’s mother was initially skeptical about her young child’s participation in the sport, but when she was told in 2022 that her daughter would be part of the team representing Uganda in Normandy, France at the International Secondary School Games, she beamed them of pride. Sign up for the AllAfrica newsletters for free Get the latest African news straight to your inbox Good luck!

Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. Follow the instructions in the email we just sent you to complete the process. Wrong!

There was a problem processing your submission. Try again later. Halima, who is currently the leader of the Uganda Table Tennis Association National League, has a spirit that transcends her age and inspires others to find their own calling and pursue it fearlessly. “I want young kids like me to know that sport offers a lot of opportunities and that they should embrace them.” Despite her rapid ascent, Halima remains grounded and humble, eager to push her limits and continue her journey to greatness. Her story reminds us that age is just a number when it comes to chasing one’s dreams. As Halima continues to blossom as an impressive talent, her story is sure to leave a lasting impression in the sporting world and beyond. She is currently looking forward to the Africa Youth Table Tennis International Championships taking place in Morocco in July.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://allafrica.com/stories/202306010534.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos