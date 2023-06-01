North Shore Cricket Club sues ‘imposter’ Surrey club for using name

Article content
The 102-year-old North Vancouver Cricket Club, also known as the North Shore Cricket Club, is suing a new Surrey club for co-opting the name.
The 102-year-old cricket club is asking the court to award $1 million in damages, mainly because of its reputation.
The North Vancouver group, one of the oldest cricket clubs in BC, is asking the courts to order the newer club to stop using its name and award it a list of damages.
It alleges that the imposter clubs misrepresented and attempted to impersonate the North Shore Cricket Club twice causing irreparable harm and damage, according to the subpoena filed in the B.C. Supreme Court.
They are posing as the North Shore Cricket Club, said the club’s original president, Bhavjit Jauhar.
When his club tried to register itself as the North Shore Cricket Club, as newly required by the local league, it was surprised to learn that a Surrey-based group had legally claimed the name, he said.
A year ago, the original club had the BC Mainland Cricket Association and Cricket BC verify that they had been using the NSCC name for decades, including on the logo and uniforms. The NVCC club registered under that name and acted as the NSCC, the subpoena stated.
But the president of the new club this year received a cease and desist order from the court, demanding that the NVCC stop using the NSCC name. That led to the BC Mainland Cricket Association ordering the two clubs to resolve the dispute before the club’s original five teams could play in the 2023 competition.
The older club said in the subpoena that it had paid $20,000 in refunds of dues already paid by players on its five teams for this season, $10,000 in field rental fees and $5,500 in fees from sponsors..
The loss of the season was averted by a preliminary court ruling recognizing that the NSCC is synonymous with NVCC, according to the writ and the 1921 club will not incur those charges anyway, Jauhar said.
But he said the club is still seeking damages for irreparable damage to its more than 100 years of reputation and goodwill, making it difficult to sign new players, and for the mental problems club members have caused. The club is seeking damages of $1 million.
We still have reputation damage, he says to Postmedia. This was a direct hit to harm us.
In 2021, the club celebrated its 100th anniversary at its home ground at Norgate Park with the return of some players from the 1960s.
The summons lists the Surrey-based club president, Manjit Singh Atwal, and two other defendants, Karanveer Singh Brar and Lovepreet Singh Brar, as defendants.
The judge who issued the preliminary ruling allowing the club’s teams to play this year did so after finding that the new club had no players, home ground or pitches, Jauhar said.
None of the three defendants named have ever played cricket in BC and are not part of any BC cricket league or association, it is alleged. The imposter club defendant is not even a real cricket club.
The North Vancouver Cricket Club’s allegations are misrepresented in fact and law and will be vigorously defended by NSCC, lawyer Jagmohan Singh, who represents the Surrey club, said in an email.
NSCC’s aim is to promote different formats of the sport of cricket, especially among the youth, he said. The club will soon file a response to the claim and he said his clients could not comment as the matter is before the courts.
A person who answered the phone at Cricket BC said he had no comment on the lawsuit. Deepak Gautam, vice president of the BC Mainland Cricket Association, also declined to comment because the association is not a party to the claim.
None of the allegations have been tested in court.
Sources
2/ https://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/north-shore-cricket-club-sues-surrey-club-for-using-its-102-year-old-name
