Virginia Football | Kickoff times and TV origins announced for five UVA football games





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.As part of its announcement of early-season and non-Saturday football television rosters, the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday (May 31) the starting times and broadcasts for Virginia’s first two games of the 2023 season plus three non-Saturday games. . Virginia’s season-opening game in Nashville against Tennessee on Saturday, September 2 at Nissan Stadium, kicks off at noon and airs on ABC. The following Saturday (September 9), the Cavaliers home opener against James Madison at Scott Stadium kicks off at noon and will be broadcast by ESPNU. The Sept. 15 UVA game in Maryland kicks off at 7 p.m. and will be run on FS1. The Virginias announced earlier Friday, September 22, that the home game against NC State has been designated as kickoff at 7:30 PM and will be broadcast on ESPN. The Cavaliers game on Thursday, November 9 in Louisville will also kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will also be broadcast on ESPN. After the first three weeks of the season, game times and TV network selections will be announced weekly, with ACC’s television partners making their selections using 12 days’ notice beginning Monday, September 11 (for games on Saturday, September 23). ACC television partners also reserve the right to use a six-day flex selection notice on a limited basis during the season that also begins on September 11 for games scheduled for September 16. Season tickets

Season tickets, three-game mini-plans, and group tickets for Virginia Football’s 2023 home games are currently availablefor sale. Fans have six different price options to choose from when purchasing season tickets. Scott Stadium seating areas are labeled Priority ($395), Prime ($360), Preferred ($290), Choice ($220), Select ($165), and Value ($129). UVA faculty, staff, and young alumni receive a 20 percent discount for each of these seating options. Mini plans

Mini-subscriptions include one ticket for three games, including a choice of one non-conference game and two conference games excluding Virginia Tech. Mini plans start at $54. Details on the mini plan are available at this link. Tickets for single matches

Subscription members and VAF members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for a single game through a pre-sale starting July 10 at 9:00 am. Tickets to the public go on sale July 12 at 9am. Group tickets with a discount from 20 pieces are on sale now. Please note: The Virginia Tech game is only available to season ticket members and VAF members as a single game ticket. A limited number of tickets are still available for the Tennessee game in Nashville. Lower level tickets are $130 each. VAF members and football season ticket members are eligible for a discount. For questions about football season tickets, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., by phone (800-542-8821), text (434-924-8821),live chator email: [email protected].

