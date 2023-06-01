Somerset Berkley boys’ tennis bows out of the tournament





The spring high school season playoff season is underway for teams from the Fall River area. Here’s a rundown of scores and highlights from Wednesday’s action: Boys Tennis: Durfee 3, Weymouth 2 PLACE: Weymouth DATE: May 31 FILE: Durfee, 10-9 HIGHLIGHTS: In a back-and-forth slugfest between the 34th seed Durfee boys tennis team and the host 31st seed Weymouth, it was sophomore third singles player Colin Fleet who would decide the Division I preliminary round. With the score tied at 2-2, Fleet trailed Kyle Crowley, 1-4, in the first set, before winning five games in a row to steal the set, 6-4. Then, in an almost deja vu of the first set, Fleet again trailed in the second set, 0-3, but won six of the last seven games to clinch the second set, which sealed victory for the Hilltoppers. sealed. It was the second season in a row, Durfee has won the opening round of the tournament since not winning in two decades. Both doubles teams also led the attack on the Hilltoppers. In the first doubles, sophomores Xavier Inacio and Chrispin Sokol took care of business easily, winning in straight sets 6–1, 6–2. The veteran tandem of Tim Archambault and Jesse Tamba also won in dominant fashion, 6-3, 6-0. I was very proud of the way our young boys came out today,” said Durfee head coach Jared Polisher. Our starting seven boys are sophomores, so today I think they just graduated to upperclassmen. The future of Durfee boys’ tennis looks rosy for the next few years. NEXT ONE: The Hilltoppers travel to Danvers to take on No. 2 seed St. John’s Prep at 3pm Thursday Boys tennis previews:Top 32 players to watch in the state tournament Boys’ Tennis: Walpole 3, Somerset Berkley 1 PLACE: Walpole DATE: May 31 FILE: Somerset-Berkley, 13-4 HIGHLIGHTS: The 19th-seeded Raiders were eliminated from the state tournament after falling to 14th-seeded Walpole in the Division II Round of 32 games. Joseph Ramos won the only game for SBR in the first singles, 6-1, 6-4. Jackson Souza and Matt Carlesi split sets, 7-6 (7-4), 5-7 in the first doubles. They didn’t end. Ian Jepson and Ian Sullivan lost 3-6, 6-3, 4-6 on the second double to decide the match. It was only their third loss all year. NEXT ONE: Season ends Softball: Narragansett 5, Atlantis Charter 0 PLACE: Regional Narragansett DATE: May 31 FILE: Atlantis Charter, 7-6 HIGHLIGHTS: The 44th-seeded Tritons were eliminated on the road against the 21st-seeded Narragansett Regional in the Division V preliminary round. NEXT ONE: Season over Herald News and sports editor Steven Sanchez of Taunton Daily Gazette can be reached at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

