Sports
POC Prepares SEAG Bonuses; table tennis bait set for ASEAN para wars
As the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) announced incentives for the top finishers of the recent Cambodian Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, in Phnom Penh, the country’s top combatants were gearing up for their time to shine.
Among them is Andrew Kevin Arandia, who finished silver at the 2022 Asean Para Games in Indonesia.
It doesn’t take a genius to figure out his next target.
The goal is to win the gold medal. I trained well and I hope I can reach my goal here in Cambodia, said five-foot-tall Arandia, who joined the national team after winning the silver medal at the 2018 Philippine National Para Games in Bulacan.
Arandia won the men’s singles class 9 silver medal in last year’s edition of the competition, which also marked his debut in the event.
I was so happy when I got the silver medal in Indonesia. It inspired me to do better this year, said 26-year-old Arandia on Thursday during team training in the table tennis hall at the Morodok Techo Sports Complex.
Born with a club foot, he underwent surgery and started playing table tennis since grade school.
Arandia also took the bronze medal in men’s doubles last year with Benedicto Gaela.
In addition to playing for flag and country, Arandia and his national teammates can draw motivation from POC President Abraham Bambol Tolentino’s announcement about medalist incentives from the recent SEA Games.
Trust Fund
Tolentino said a total of P12.40 million in bonuses, partly from the POCs Athletes Incentive Trust Fund, will be awarded to the 260 athletes who have won medals in Cambodia. The Philippines finished the biennial meeting with 58 gold, 85 silver and 117 bronze.
The athletes, especially the medalists, deserve the reward and the POC will always be zealous for that, said Tolentino, the first POC president to establish a trust fund for incentives for athletes who win medals in international competitions.
Carlos Yulo will end up with the biggest bonus after winning two golds and two silvers in men’s gymnastics.
Of the total bonus, P7.2 million will come from the Manuel V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation (MVPSF) and P5.2 million from POC funds.
Under the POC’s incentive program, P100,000 goes to an individual gold medalist, P50,000 to the winners of doubles and relay teams, and P30,000 to championship team members. The silver medalists receive P50,000 (individual) and P30,000 (doubles and relay). Bronze medalists take home P30,000 (individual) and P10,000 (doubles and relay).
The amount comes from the generosity of MVPSF Manny Pangilinan through the efforts of [president] Al Panlilio, said Tolentino.
