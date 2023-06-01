Sports
3 schools the conference should add along with UConn
It seems the Big 12 football conference is still looking for more expansion routes after adding four new schools to the mix in 2023. report by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated on May 15 mentioned that the UConn Huskies are on the radar of the Big 12 and Commissioner Brett Yormark as the administration weighs its next possible options in the conference rescheduling.
The Boardroom’s Russell Steinberg also reported in a May 19 tweet that Yormark recently visited the UConn campus and met with the Huskies’ administration.
It’s clear that UConn is the next top target for the Big 12 as the administration tries to stay ahead of the conference realignment talk compared to other P5 leagues like the ACC and PAC-12.
The Big 12, PAC-12 and ACC are all in a difficult position right now trying to stay at the forefront of conference reshuffling. The ACC is trying to deal with the seven schools exploring ways out of the current rights contract (including Florida State, Clemson, and UNC).
Meanwhile, the PAC-12 already lost the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins to the Big Ten as of 2024. Last but not least, the Big 12 also lost the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners to the SEC as of 2024.
Big 12 Football Expansion Candidates Worth Considering With UConn
So, how can the Big 12 continue to stay ahead of the competition among the other P5 conferences in realignment this off-season? Here’s a look at three more expansion candidates the Big 12 should consider along with UConn.
Gonzaga
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are already in talks with the Big 12 to at least kick ties on the idea of these two joining in the next round of conference expansion.
The fact that the Big 12 is in talks with UConn and Gonzaga about possible expansion of the conference indicates to me that the leadership is taking a hopeful angle this time around to realign. UConn is not a great football program by any means and Gonzaga doesn’t even have one.
Still, Gonzaga and UConn are two of the very best basketball programs in the entire country. And given the strength the Big 12 already has in men’s hoops, it makes sense for Yormark and the conference leaders to use this angle to potentially differentiate themselves from the rest of the P5 in a unique way.
Since the Big 12 has met with UConn a few times in the last two or three weeks, there seem to be simultaneous ongoing talks with Gonzaga. We will continue to monitor the status of these talks this summer.
|
Sources
2/ https://hookemheadlines.com/2023/05/31/big-12-football-3-schools-the-conference-should-add-along-with-uconn/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- report another earthquake; Granite Shield Roundup; More: PM Patch NH
- Picturehouse Entertainment grabs Un Certain Regard Only The River Flows (exclusive) title | News
- 3 schools the conference should add along with UConn
- Google Local Services Ads High Volume Policy Violations
- City of Toronto Raises Progress Pride Flag for Pride Month – City of Toronto
- Sucralose is ‘genotoxic’ and linked to leaky gut: study
- How Erdogan retained power in Turkey and what it means for the country’s future
- Tupac’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: Ceremony Date, Time and Details
- Chase Audige waives final year of eligibility, retains name in 2023 NBA Draft Chase Audige waives final year of eligibility
- Samsung Sale: Over 30% Off Galaxy Tab S7
- ‘Imran Khan’s disinformation apparatus deploys fake news to deceive people’: PM
- Game Over: Legal experts predict disastrous outcome for Donald Trump after tape report