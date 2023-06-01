3 schools the conference should add along with UConn

It seems the Big 12 football conference is still looking for more expansion routes after adding four new schools to the mix in 2023. report by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated on May 15 mentioned that the UConn Huskies are on the radar of the Big 12 and Commissioner Brett Yormark as the administration weighs its next possible options in the conference rescheduling.

The Boardroom’s Russell Steinberg also reported in a May 19 tweet that Yormark recently visited the UConn campus and met with the Huskies’ administration.

It’s clear that UConn is the next top target for the Big 12 as the administration tries to stay ahead of the conference realignment talk compared to other P5 leagues like the ACC and PAC-12.

The Big 12, PAC-12 and ACC are all in a difficult position right now trying to stay at the forefront of conference reshuffling. The ACC is trying to deal with the seven schools exploring ways out of the current rights contract (including Florida State, Clemson, and UNC).

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark was recently on the UConn campus and met with the administration, a source confirms. They emphasize that this was “very exploratory” and doesn’t mean anything is imminent. @boardroom — Russell Steinberg (@Russ_Steinberg) May 19, 2023

Meanwhile, the PAC-12 already lost the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins to the Big Ten as of 2024. Last but not least, the Big 12 also lost the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners to the SEC as of 2024.

Big 12 Football Expansion Candidates Worth Considering With UConn

So, how can the Big 12 continue to stay ahead of the competition among the other P5 conferences in realignment this off-season? Here’s a look at three more expansion candidates the Big 12 should consider along with UConn.

As the Big 12 meetings arrive this week, expansion talks are expected to take center stage among ADs and school presidents. That includes ongoing talks with Gonzaga as Commissioner Brett Yormark aims for a conference of 14 or 16 teams.https://t.co/iOSXvDRJZl — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 29, 2023

Gonzaga

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are already in talks with the Big 12 to at least kick ties on the idea of ​​these two joining in the next round of conference expansion.

The fact that the Big 12 is in talks with UConn and Gonzaga about possible expansion of the conference indicates to me that the leadership is taking a hopeful angle this time around to realign. UConn is not a great football program by any means and Gonzaga doesn’t even have one.

Still, Gonzaga and UConn are two of the very best basketball programs in the entire country. And given the strength the Big 12 already has in men’s hoops, it makes sense for Yormark and the conference leaders to use this angle to potentially differentiate themselves from the rest of the P5 in a unique way.

Since the Big 12 has met with UConn a few times in the last two or three weeks, there seem to be simultaneous ongoing talks with Gonzaga. We will continue to monitor the status of these talks this summer.