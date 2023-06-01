Penguins name Kyle Dubas, former Maple Leafs GM, president of hockey operations





After a lengthy search process, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced Thursday that they have hired Kyle Dubas, president of hockey operations. The franchise fired former president of hockey operations Brian Burke, as well as general manager Ron Hextall, just days after missing the postseason for the first time in 16 seasons. “We are thrilled to welcome Kyle to the Pittsburgh Penguins,” Fenway Sports Group principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner said in a statement. “Throughout his career, Kyle has proven himself as a forward thinking hockey spirit, embodying all the qualities of integrity, intelligence and an unwavering commitment to building a winning culture that we value in a leader at the Penguins and within Fenway Sports Group .” Dubas, 37, had been Toronto Maple Leafs general manager for the past five years after moving up through the organization. Dubas was expected to sign a contract extension to remain in Toronto after their playoff loss. However, on May 19, Dubas and the Maple Leafs parted ways. “On behalf of my family, we are thrilled to be joining the Pittsburgh Penguins organization and all the incredible people within the Fenway Sports Group,” said Dubas. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity before me. The ownership group, FSG leadership and the Penguins ground staff in Pittsburgh have been absolutely outstanding. Everyone has demonstrated a clear commitment to providing a best-in-class class hockey operation.” The Maple Leafs were eliminated in the opening round of six straight postseasons and had not won a playoff series since 2004. However, the team Dubas assembled defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round – before being eliminated by the Florida Panthers. in five matches in the next round. Dubas and his agent reportedly submitted a contract offer to the Maple Leafs on May 19. Shortly after that offer, Brendan Shanahan, the Maple Leafs’ president of hockey operations, announced that Dubas would not be returning as the team’s general manager. The Penguins needed permission to get permission. to speak to Dubas due to the fact that he was still under contract with Toronto until June 30. That reports the Pittsburgh Post Gazettethe Penguins eventually interviewed more than 20 candidates before shifting their focus to Dubas as soon as he became available. In 2011, Dubas began his managerial career when he was hired by the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League. Just three years later, the Maple Leafs promoted Dubas to assistant general manager. Once in that role, Dubas focused on player personnel and development. Seven years later, Dubas was named Maple Leafs general manager at age 32, making him the world’s second-youngest general manager. NHL. During his time as Maple Leafs general manager, the team posted a regular season record of 221-109-42. Dubas made several notable moves during his time at the Toronto helm, including signing John Tavares to a seven-year, $77 million free agency contract in 2018. In addition, Dubas also signed star center Auston Matthews to a five-year, $58.2 million contract million contract extension in 2019, while veterans like Ryan O’Reilly and Luke Schenn were added at the 2023 trade deadline.

