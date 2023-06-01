Glamorgan welcomes Spitfires to Home Blast Opener





Limited Overs Head Coach Mark Alleyne has named a 14-man roster for Glamorgan’s home opener of the Vitality Blast against Kent Spitfires. Alleyne makes two changes to the team that traveled to Merchant Taylors’ School to face Middlesex as Harry Podmore and Timm van der Gugten made way for Andy Gorvin and Zain ul Hassan. van der Gugten misses with a side strain, but Alleyne hopes the Dutchman is fit again for next Wednesday’s game against Surrey. The final time out saw Glamorgan break a slew of records as they beat Middlesex by 29 runs. Chris Cooke (113*) scored the fastest ever T20 century in County Wales and also broke the club’s T20 partnership record (187*) with Colin Ingram (92*). The pair set the record to help Glamorgan achieve their second-highest ever T20 total of 238. New overseas signing Peter Hatzoglou was the bowlers choice with 2/28 as Middlesex fell 29 runs short to finish on 209/5 as a total of 447 runs were scored in the match! Tomorrow’s visitors, Kent Spitfires, were beaten at home in Somerset by 13 points. After Somerset totaled 154 in the first innings, rain reduced the chase to 15 overs for the Spitfires, with the revised target at 126. Somerset’s strong bowling attack worked its way through the Spitfires’ batting order as they were finally dismissed for 112. View from the camp – Chris Cooke “We wanted to try to win this mini-series away from home with two wins and we did it brilliantly. “We’ll be back with our home fans on Friday night and hopefully they’ll come out and enjoy the cricket we’re trying to play. “We know Cardiff very well. We will enjoy our day off and then really attack on Friday night.” Head to Head – Glamorgan vs Kent Spitfires July 16, 2010 – Kent won by 14 runs (D/L method)

11 June 2011 – Kent won by 6 wickets

June 13, 2014 – Match tied

17 June 2016 – Glamorgan won by 55 runs

July 29, 2018 – Match aborted

June 16, 2021 – Kent won by 40 points Glamorgan won at Cardiff in 2016 as David Lloyd was the star of the show in a rain drenched game as the opener shot an imperious 97 off just 49 balls for Dale Steyn, the South African fast bowler claimed 4/16 to take his adopted county on course for a well-deserved win by 55 runs. Kent were victorious on their most recent visit to Cardiff in 2021, when Matt Milnes completed a career-best return 5/21 on a green-tinted and re-laid surface, with all ten Glamorgan wickets being caught by the eager visitors. The 2014 match at Sophia Gardens also ended in a dramatic draw as Glamorgan overcame a late batting attack from Darren Stevens, with Michael Hogan holding back his mettle to put on a great final before seeing a run-out off the last ball that Jacques Rudolph’s bail with the visiting batter was way out of his league as the pulsating game all ended. How to watch There will be a live stream and you can watch on the Glamorgan website via the Match Center with commentary from BBC’s Nick Webb and colleagues. The match will also be broadcast on our social media channels, with updates, highlights and coverage throughout the match.

