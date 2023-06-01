Spizzirri, Harper named to CSC Academic All-America Men’s Tennis Team





austin – Texas junior men’s tennis Eliot Spizzirri And Cleeve Harper were named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-America Men’s Tennis Team, the organization announced Wednesday. Spizzirri earned first-team honors and Harper received second-team honors for their combined on-field and in-class performance. Texas was the only Division I school to have more than one representative on the overall team, each of which consisted of six selections from the first, second, and third teams. This is the first year to feature all-district and All-America teams unique to tennis, having previously been part of a large multi-sport category. Junior Micah Braswell and sophomores Pierre-Yves Bailly was previously selected for the all-district team with Spizzirri and Harper. This season, Spizzirri and Harper finished joint second in the NCAA Doubles Championship after Harper won the title in 2022 with then-partner Richard Ciamara . Spizzirri and Harper will both receive ITA All-America honors in doubles, which will be Spizzirri’s third straight year and Harper’s second straight year. Spizzirri will also be an All-American in singles for the second time after doing so in 2021. Spizzirri was the 2023 Big 12 Player of the Year and was ranked No. 1 in the nation throughout the dual match season, making him the first UT player to hold the top spot since 2015. He was also the conference ranking champion at both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. He recorded an overall record of 36-5 in singles and was 20-1 in doubles, all ranked No. 1. A financial major with a better than 3.8 GPA, Spizzirri is a three-time ITA Scholar-Athlete and a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection. In addition to NCAA Tournament success, Harper earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in doubles with Spizzirri and won the conference individual title with him in the No. 1 ranking, while setting an overall record of 19-11 in singles including 16-7 in doubles and mainly played at number 5 where he was 13-4. Harper, a human dimensions major of organizations with a better than 3.5 GPA, is a two-time ITA Scholar-Athlete in 2020 and 2021, and a three-time first-team Academic All-Big 12 selection. To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or major reserve with at least a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 (on a 4.0 scale) at their current institution. Nominated athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s competitions. No student-athlete is eligible until they have completed a full calendar year at their current institution and spent two years on a college roster in that sport.

