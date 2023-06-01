Sports
Penguins Names Former Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas as Director of Hockey Operations | ProHockeyTalk
PITTSBURG (AP) Kyle Dubas wanted to catch his breath and take a break after being fired as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Then the Pittsburgh Penguins called.
The break ended shortly after.
Dubas joined the Penguins as the team’s president of hockey operations less than two weeks after a somewhat ugly departure from Toronto following a second-round playoff loss to Florida.
37-year-old Dubas goes from one type of hockey tankard to another. In Toronto, he was tasked with helping the Maple Leafs emerge from two decades of post-season futility. In Pittsburgh, his mission will be to open the window of the Stanley Cup to Sydney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin And Chris Letang a little longer.
All three are 35 or older and have not won a playoff series since 2018. Still, Dubas strongly believes the problem isn’t the age of the franchise’s core, but shortcomings elsewhere on the roster. Dubas replaces Brian Burke, who was fired in April along with general manager Ron Hextall after the Penguins failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2006.
I heard a lot of people being very skeptical about the team’s ability to compete here and the way I see it, if the people want to bet against (Crosby, Letang and Malkin) they can do that, Dubas said. But I’m going to bet on them and go with them here. I think it’s a group capable of competing for a championship.
Crosby and Malkin were outstanding for much of last season and Letang showed remarkable resilience as he coped with multiple setbacks, including a stroke and the death of his father. But aside from a 14-2-2 stretch in November and December, the Penguins struggled to find consistency and eventually stumbled down the stretch to snap the longest active playoff streak in major North American sports.
While the Penguins have $20 million in cap space and the 14th overall pick in this month’s NHL draft, significant changes or upgrades can be difficult in the short term.
Dubas inherits a team that was the oldest in the NHL last season and is riddled with question marks, especially in goal and forward outside of Crosby, Malkin and Jake Guentzel.
Two-time All-Star goaltender Tristan Jerry will become a free agent this summer and was plagued by injuries in the second half of the season. Forward Jason Zuckerwhich served as the emotional spark plug for a long time is also slated to hit the open market and may have priced itself out of town.
Pittsburgh also has several aging players with full or partial no-move clauses, including the 38-year-old forward Jeff Carter30 years old Bryan Rust and 35-year-old defender Jeff Peter.
I think those are clearly very real situations, everyone knows they exist, Dubas said. To me the effect on it is what can we add in terms of depth pieces? What can we add in terms of younger players? That will be the real key.
Dubas does plan to hire a general manager to fill the vacancy created when Hextall was fired after a short but largely unfruitful tenure. Dubas will serve as GM on an interim basis until early July.
Dubas comes to Pittsburgh after nine seasons with the Maple Leafs, the last five of which have been as general manager. Toronto won a postseason series for the first time since 2004 this spring, before losing in five games to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Shortly after exiting the Maple Leafs playoffs, Dubas said he was unsure if he wanted to stay in Toronto. His contract expired on June 30, but team president Kyle Shanahan elected to preemptively fire Dubas. Toronto hired former Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving as Dubas’ replacement.
Dubas helped build the Maple Leafs into a regular season force during his tenure. Toronto set single-season records for wins and points, going 221-109-42 during his tenure. Dubas did not shy away from taking big steps either. He fired Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Babcock in November 2019 and replaced him with Sheldon Keefe, but he struggled to find the right mix in the playoffs until this spring.
In the end, for the first time since 2004, it wasn’t enough for Dubas to get past the first round to stay in Toronto.
He joked that he may have been a little too honest during his season-ending press conference with the Maple Leafs when he expressed reservations about returning. Shanahan’s abrupt decision to move on came as a surprise, and Dubas planned to take a moment to hit the reset button before looking for another job.
But the Penguins, who had already received permission from the Maple Leafs to interview Dubas, provided a compelling reason to accelerate the schedule. Duba’s due diligence included speaking with Crosby and longtime coach Mike Sullivan to get the pulse of a leadership group that remains firmly in place.
Dubas called them some of the best competitors in hockey. Participants who for one reason or another have not been able to recapture the magic of their runs to back-to-back Cups in 2016 and 2017.
Time is running out for Crosby to put his name on the cup for the fourth time in a career that will almost certainly end in the Hall of Fame. Dubas knows he will be judged in part on whether he can deliver. After more than six weeks of searching before landing on Dubas, Fenway Sports Group Chairman Tom Werner believes Dubas is up to the challenge.
Our philosophy is to give Kyle and his associates the best possible means to win, Werner said. Kyles was very eloquent about his path to success today and was very confident that Kyle will execute on the plan he presented to us.
