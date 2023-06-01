Virginia Men’s Tennis | Brian Rasmussen named assistant men’s tennis coach





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Virginia director of tennis Andres Pedroso announced today (June 1) that Brian Rasmussen has been named assistant coach of the men’s tennis team. I am beyond excited to bring Brian Rasmussen back and be promoted to our assistant coaching role, said Pedroso. Both on the front lines and behind the scenes, Brian has played a critical role in building our culture, developing our players on and off the field, and ensuring our team continues to strengthen our strong connection to the Charlottesville community. Daily, Brian will challenge our program to evolve, adapt and renew our approach to the overall development of our student-athletes. He is a rising star in collegiate tennis and one who represents the values ​​and integrity of the University of Virginia. Rasmussen first came to the Cavaliers in 2019 as a volunteer assistant coach, working alongside Pedroso and assistant head coach Scott Brown. In those three seasons, he helped Virginia win the 2021 ACC Championship before taking a position as a senior high-performance coach at the Boars Head Sports Club. He returned to guide the men’s squad through the 2022 NCAA title run. At Boars Head, Rasmussen coached and mentored emerging tennis players at the national level and also led their 10-and-under tennis program. Before coming to Charlottesville, Rasmussen spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Valdosta State, where he helped lead the men’s tennis team to regular-season and conference tournament titles, earning top-five DII rankings every year he was there . Under his leadership, eight Blazers earned First Team All-American honors and three were named GSC Conference Player of the Year. In 2015, he spent 18 months on Matija Pecotics’ ATP team, which saw the former Princeton All-American rise from 846 to 201 in the world rankings. He and his wife, Becca, have two children, Madison (3) and Emmet (2). Rasmussen takes over the position vacated by Brown, who accepted the position of head coach at Vanderbilt last month.

