Penguins hires former Leafs GM Kyle Dubas as president of hockey operations





Just two weeks after being fired by the Maple Leafs, Kyle Dubas has landed another high-profile job. (Getty Images) The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas as their new president of hockey operations, the club announced Thursday. After failing to make the playoffs for the first time since 2005–06, Pittsburgh axed the front office duo of Ron Hextall and Brian Burke in April, opening the door for Dubas to take control . After a disappointing and tumultuous season for the Penguins, this rental will reset their front office. The longtime Maple Leafs general manager was left without a job after Brendan Shanahan unexpectedly decided to leave Dubas in May. After Toronto’s playoff exit, Dubas expressed a preference to stay with the team or take time off, but the way he was fired by Shanahan clearly changed his thinking. After much speculation about the director’s next move, he settles in Pittsburgh. “On behalf of my family, we are thrilled to be joining the Pittsburgh Penguins organization and all the incredible people within the Fenway Sports Group,” said Dubas. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity before me. The ownership group, FSG leadership and the Penguins ground staff in Pittsburgh have been absolutely outstanding. Everyone has demonstrated a clear commitment to providing a best-in-class class hockey operation.” The Maple Leafs produced a 221-109-42 regular season record under Dubas, but regularly impressed in the playoffs with only one series win during his tenure. He will join a Penguins team that has struggled to make deep postseason runs in recent years. Since winning the Stanley Cup in 2015/16 and 2016/17, Pittsburgh has progressed past the first round only once. The Penguins still have the same core trio of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang that has won three championships since 2008-2009, and Dubas will be tasked with giving them a chance to add to their ring collection in the twilight years of their career. When the 2023-2024 season begins, Crosby, Malkin and Letang will be 109 years old combined, but they remain effective players. Crosby and Malkin’s combined point total last season was just 176 and Letang produced 41 points in 64 games while taking on a massive workload (24:51 time on ice/game). Dubas has some wiggle room in his first off-season at the head of Pittsburgh’s hockey department. The Pittsburgh Penguins project to have over $20 million in cap roomallowing the former Maple Leafs GM to adapt on the fly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/nhl-penguins-hire-former-leafs-gm-kyle-dubas-as-president-of-hockey-operations-144726244.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos