Watch: Strbikova, Iacob win table tennis doubles title for Team Malta at 2023 GSSE

Wetzel and Prokopcov fall in men’s final

For the table tennis clan, it was a night of bittersweet emotions amidst the joy of winning the women’s doubles title and the agony of watching the boys fall at the final hurdle.

Renata Strbikova and Camella Iacob combined perfectly yesterday to beat Luxembourg 3-2 in an intense doubles competition at the University Pavilion.

However, their male counterparts failed to make it a doubles match, but still finished the day with a worthy second place after going to Luxembourg in the gold medal game.

Both teams were in a class of their own in the group stage. Strbikova and Iacob opened with a clear 3-0 win over Iceland and then closed the commitments with a 3-1 win against Luxembourg to top the qualifying group with maximum points.

Dimitrij Prokopcov and Felix Wetzel were also impressive in the early stages, beating Monaco and Cyprus in three straight sets.

In the women’s category, the Malta team recorded a third straight victory over the Montenegro pair to reach the final. At the other table, however, the Monaco gold medal contenders led by Xiaoxin Yang were overshadowed by the impressive Luxembourg duo of Barbosa/Gonderinger.

In the final, Strbikova and Iacob looked on track to take the tie beyond Luxembourg’s reach as they won the first two sets – 11-5, 11-7. But they suddenly collapsed and the Luxembourg girls won the next two sets to force a decider.

Malta were quick to stop Luxembourg’s momentum to beat their opponents 11-9 in the final set and seal Malta’s success.

Renata Strbikova and Camella Iacob (right) in action in women’s doubles. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Strbikova and Iacob were full of joy after their doubles performance.

It was a great relief for us as the pressure on us increased. We started the final well after leading 2-0, but we made unnecessary mistakes that put them back in the game, said Strbikova.

Both girls admitted that for the singles event, China-born Mongasque Xiaoxin Yang, ranked 15 in the world, will start as a heavy favorite for the medal.

She has already shown her high level in these Games. It’s going to be the third day and fatigue can get the better of us and we’re both thinking hard about how to stop her, said Iacob.

Prokopcov and Wetzel did not drop a single set on their way to the final. But in the final, Luxembourg duo Eric Glod and Luka Mladenovic were full of revenge after losing the final of a cliffhanger team event the day before.

Perhaps overwhelmed by the opportunity to hold on to a second double, the Maltese got off to a poor start as Glod and Mladenovic won the first two sets – 11-8 and 11-2, but had to avert a major challenge from the Maltese side in the fourth set, which narrowly sided with Luxembourg at 14-12, for Malta to admit a 3-1 defeat.

Prokopcov said the final’s dismay was too hard to fathom.

Coming so close to winning a gold medal makes it hard to accept defeat, he said.

We threw out the second set, but got back into the game by winning the third, then rode their luck to win the deciding set by a close deuce, he added.

It’s still silver and I think the Maltese are proud of this achievement, Wetzel added.

Attention now shifts to the singles event played today as they now watch a replay of that all-Malta match final in Andorra in 2005 where current national team manager Simon Gerada defeated compatriot Andrzej Makowski.

That would be very nice, both players said.