First glimpse of the Big 12 logo on the BYU football kit





PROVO, Utah – BYU Football posted a preview of the Big 12 logo on the football kits on Twitter on Thursday. In a month’s time, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF will all become official members of the Big 12 conference. ONE MONTH pic.twitter.com/AFsee9dRCu BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) June 1, 2023 As BYU’s independence era comes to a close, a new era begins in the 2023-2024 season. The last time the Cougars switched conferences was when they moved from the Mountain West to an independent school in 2011. A. Month. pic.twitter.com/PePhv4gDRr UCF Knights (@UCFKnights) June 1, 2023 BYU Football kicks off the season against Sam Houston State on Saturday, September 2. RELATED: Kickoff times, TV info set for four BYU football games in 2023 BYU football players rank black threads as best uniform BYU’s new black football kits are a hit with players. Honestly, these one-off unified games are something to improve the experience for players. That’s why college football programs are drawn to rolling out new looks. BYU will wear the black uniforms with a gradient royal blue to black helmet against Notre Dame on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The players who will be donning those threads love the look. “These are number one. I personally like the helmets,” BYU wide receiver Gunner Romney told Jake & Ben at the KSL Sports Zone. “I don’t know if you’ve ever seen the Chandler High School (Arizona) helmets with the black fading into royal. But it looks almost exactly the same. And so it’s kind of traditional to me. I love them; I like these uniforms.” Since the 2020 season, BYU has rolled out a different uniform combination each week. Whether it’s something as simple as a full navy blue uniform and pants or a ‘Royal Rush’ look like the one the Cougars wore during the win over Baylor. BYU’s equipment team keeps it fresh for the players. But the black uniform may stand out above the rest. “I haven’t worn the black yet, but I just know that’s going to be number one for me,” DJ & PK’s BYU linebacker Ben Bywater said at the KSL Sports Zone. “I wear black cleats and I like the black accessories. So ringside will be the black jerseys. the details pic.twitter.com/ytChThJPi — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 4, 2022 What would be the rest of Ben’s list of best BYU football kits? “And then two, I’m going royal. I do not know why; I just love the royal crests and the royal helmets. What we wore last week was probably my favorite plain combo [I’ve worn]. I like the white pants because they make your legs look longer. Then I go with navy blue last and all white last. I just don’t like the all white, but that’s just me. We look frosty, like it looks cold when everyone is all white. But just me, I don’t know if the all-white compliments my body that well,” Bywater said with a laugh. Wearing their iconic gold dome helmet, Notre Dame goes for the look that Bywater finds unflattering, an all-white uniform with Vegas-inspired fonts. Chandler Holt is a digital sports producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in everything related to basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL. Take us with you wherever you go. Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and keep up to date with all your favorite teams.

