Iowa State women’s tennis will miss the coach who changed the program

Boomer Saia leaves Iowa State women’s tennis in a beautiful place, a better place than at any time in the program’s 50-year history.

First NCAA Tournament appearance in Cyclones women’s tennis history?

Account.

Two-time Big 12 Coach of the Year?

Account.

Stability in a program that almost reached the national semi-final this spring?

Account.

More:Iowa State Women’s Tennis heading to NCAA Super Regional for the first time in program history

Inability to turn down what was probably a nice offer from one of the best Southern programs in the country?

Unfortunately for the state of Iowa…

Account.

We thought it would only be a matter of time before one of the forces wiped out the sympathetic Saia, and that’s exactly what happened. Clemson announced Thursday that it had hired the Iowa State coach for five seasons.

Saia took the program to a level never before reached by Cyclone tennis, and if you thought schools across the country hadn’t noticed, you found out on Thursday.

Quarterfinal of the most recent NCAA tournament.

A No. 8 final standings.

Fourth nationally at one point during the indoor season.

And get this: The Cyclones were never in the top-75 in the country before Boomer came onto the Iowa State scene.

If you had asked me 18 years ago: What is impossible? that could have been on the list, athletics director Jamie Pollard recently said of the success of Iowa State women’s tennis. There is probably a valuable lesson in that that nothing is impossible.

What Boomer has done has proven to be about people.

It’s about the right people, like assistant Kenna Kilgo, and the (mostly international) players they recruit.

Your vision must be stronger than your limitations, Saia once told me. We had to implement a certain level of culture and expectations.

We started to believe in ourselves and we would never play against a ranking or a logo. We would never bow to anyone.

More:How Iowa State women’s tennis made it to two NCAA tournaments after 50 years of futility

His program broke the Cyclones 96-match losing streak against Texas state teams that he inherited when he became the coach in 2018.

His team broke a streak of 39 double losses against Iowa.

Thasaporn Naklo became the first player in school history to earn a bid to the NCAA singles competition.

We had struggled for years to make our tennis program competitive, and in a short time Boomer and Kenna have taken our team to the next level in every way, said Calli Sanders, senior associate athletics director at Iowa State. It’s a truly remarkable story that Boomer was able to come up with a detailed plan and execute it to perfection.

And for my Clemson reporting friends, here’s Boomer’s backstory.

I was born on Super Bowl Sunday, when Boomer Esiason was the (Bengali) quarterback, Saia told me, referring to the 1988 Super Bowl. My father was a football coach.

From day one I was nicknamed ‘Boomer’.

Boomer. Vincent (his first name). Whatever you call him, he left Iowa State women’s tennis in a place it had never been in a place that some people probably thought was impossible.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at [email protected] and on Twitter @RandyPete