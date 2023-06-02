The complete list of all Epix/Fenix ​​Pro features from FR955/965/Fenix ​​7/Epix

This will be a fairly efficient post. Yesterday Garmin announced the new Epix Pro and Fenix ​​7 Pro watches. The Fenix ​​7 Pro series now includes the flashlight in all three watch sizes. While the AMOLED-equipped Epix Pro series is now expanding to the same three sizes as the Fenix ​​series, while also bringing flashlights for everyone. Furthermore, both watches get a new optical heart rate sensor and multiband GNSS as standard.

However, aside from the hardware upgrades, both devices came with a small set of new software features (described below). Garmin had already confirmed that all existing Fenix ​​7 devices and all existing Epix devices will receive these new software features. However, there were still open questions about the Forerunner 955/965, which have largely the same functionality as the Fenix/Epix products. The Forerunner 955 is the MIP-based display, while the Forerunner 965 is the AMOLED display variant. As Garmin previously noted when they launched the Forerunner 965, they expect the functions of the FR955 and FR965 to remain largely the same watch in the short to medium term. Instead, the main difference would be the display type (just like Fenix ​​vs Epix).

Anyway just a reminder here are the new software specific features launched on the Fenix ​​7 Pro & Epix Pro, these are all going to the existing Fenix ​​7 Series and Enduro 2 & Tactix 7 units as well as the existing Epix & MARQ 2 units. All of these updates are scheduled for their Q3 Quarterly Update, which Garmin confirmed later this summer (2023). As for timing, last year (2022) the Q3 quarterly update began as a public beta in late June for an initial set of features, then moved to production release in mid-August 2022.

Again, here are the new Fenix ​​7 Pro and Epix Pro features (I cover these in detail in the Epix Pro and Fenix ​​7 Pro reviews), which will be coming to the existing Fenix ​​7/Epix units coming in the quarterly update of 2023 Q3:

New Endurance Score statistic

New Hill Score statistic

New weather overlays on maps (precipitation, temperature, wind, clouds)

New shadow relief on all maps

New split data pages (map + data fields split vertically)

New pages with outline data (data around the edge of the map)

New Recents feature to quickly access widgets at any time

Over 30 new activity/sport profiles added (see below)

New Redshift mode (Epix & MARQ only!)

For reference, here are the 30+ new sports profiles:

Basketball, Volleyball, Field Hockey, Ice Hockey, Soccer, American Football, Lacrosse, Rugby, Ultimate Frisbee, Cricket, Softball Baseball, Skating, Inline Skating, Archery, Overland, Whitewater, Kayak, Boxing, Mixed Martial Arts, Snorkel, BMX, Motocross, Table Tennis, Squash, Racquetball, Badminton, Platform Tennis

Next, there’s the Forerunner 955/965 side of the house. Literally, it’s another side of the house. Forerunner falls under the Fitness team/division within Garmin, while Fenix/Epix falls under the Outdoor division. These two divisions share tons of code, but sometimes functions are born on one side and used by the other side. Or vice versa. While the units have huge overlap, they also have different priorities or hardware capabilities. For example, the Fenix/Epix/etc units have a water resistance specification of 100 meters, while the Forerunner series has a water resistance specification of 50 meters. As such, those for fast water sports remain on Fenix/Epix/etc for device profiles.

With that in mind, here’s the state of play for the Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 965, with these features also slated for the 2023 quarterly update unless otherwise noted. That time frame for that production release roughly coincides with Epix/Fenix ​​for later this summer.

New Endurance Score stat: Yes, part of Q3 2023 firmware update.

New Hill Score statistic: Yes, part of Q3 2023 firmware update

New weather overlays on maps (precipitation, temperature, wind, clouds): Yes, part of Q3 2023 firmware update

New shaded relief on all maps: Yes, part of Q3 2023 firmware update

New split data pages (map + data fields split vertically): Possibly Q3 2023, but still finalizing.

New pages with outline data (data around the edge of the map): Not likely until Q4 at the earliest.

New Recents feature to quickly access widgets at any time: To be determined

Added over 30 new activity/sport profiles (see below): The majority will be added, they haven’t finalized the exact list yet, but say almost everything that isn’t fast-paced water sports will come to the Forerunner 955/965 series.

New Redshift mode (AMOLED displays): This isn’t currently in the plans for the FR965, but they’re not saying no either. It is on the list of very rainy days.

Also for the Forerunner 945 LTE, I’m told they’re still figuring out what features will end up there. Once I have that I’ll add it (that doesn’t apply to the older Forerunner 945 non-LTE). Finally, Garmin notes that, as always, things can shift/change if something unexpected pops up on the technical side

Do you have all that? Good.

Overall I would say this is good to see. We saw a slow shift in Garmin’s thinking about backporting features that we didn’t see 3-5 years ago. While they’ve supported many features on different products over the past 1-2 years, I think this is the most cohesive and comprehensive feature upgrade list we’ve seen from Garmin to date, for updates from current generation to previous generation .

