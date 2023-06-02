England cricket team bus briefly held up by Just Stop Oil protest in London | England cricket team

The testing summer of the England men’s cricket teams got off to a rocky start after the team bus was briefly held up by Just Stop Oil protesters on its way to Lords.

Jonny Bairstow, one of 11 players selected to face Ireland in a one-off test starting Thursday, posted a photo to his Instagram story showing Just Stop Oil protesters and police on the road for their team coach. Bairstow’s caption read: If we were a little late, it’s not our fault.

The first day of the match in London will begin as scheduled at 11am, with the protest near Hyde Park cleared quickly and causing no significant delays to the team’s journey.

It is not immediately clear whether the coach was deliberately targeted by the group of protesters. Just Stop Oil tweeted a short clip of the protest, with the caption: Apparently that’s the @englandcrickette team bus. They may know a thing or two about a batting collapse, but the climate crisis isn’t a one-hit wonder, it’s our biggest test.

In a subsequent press release, the campaign group said: At 8am about 50 Just Stop Oil supporters, in five groups, began marching on roads around Hyde Park and Battersea Park. At around 8:37 a minimart of four people walking on Kensington Gore was seen to slow down the England cricket team, who were traveling by bus.

Police arrived on the scene within minutes and posted a Public Order Act (Section 12) notice to the march, ending it at 8:43 am. All teams were off the road by 10am. Further marches are expected later this morning.

BREAKING: Just Stop Oil supporters march in Kensington and Battersea. And apparently that's the @englandcricket team bus. They may know a thing or two about a batting collapse, but the climate crisis isn't a one-hit wonder, it's our biggest test.#JustStopOil #Cricket pic.twitter.com/RWlRpy1e8Z – Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 1, 2023

A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil added: No one is safe from climate collapse, it will destroy everything we care about. All we’ll have left is ashes. Oil and Gas have had a good innings, but it’s time to declare.

Climate crisis protesters were also seen last weekend at the Premiership rugby final at Twickenham, between Saracens and Sale. Two men wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts invaded the field midway through the first half and threw orange paint on the turf before being removed by security personnel.