All-American Texas DL already knows that football in Georgia is elite and different

This representative has the latest with 4 star DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. He is ranked the No. 9 DL in the country and the No. 58 overall outlook for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. His On3 Industry Ranking matches that No. 9 DL status and placed him No. 55 overall. ============================================== Joseph Jonah-Ajonye recently did something unusual for a major Georgia football target.

It wasn’t the fact that he posted pictures of his recent visit with a photo illustration of an X-ray showing what was depicted as a Dawg lurking under the bones. We’ve seen that before. What we are not used to seeing yet is a top 60 potential customer making an unofficial visit knowing full well that they have already saved the date for their next visit.

If that unofficially went well, he would have parked a weekend before their next official visit later this summer. Well, the visit went well for Jonah-Ajonye. It took place during the annual Georgia scavenger hunt weekend. That is why he is now paying his official visit to UGA for the weekend of June 23. He will also pay that visit with his 5-star teammate. Justin Williams, the country’s No. 1 LB prospect for 2024, has also scheduled his official visit for the same weekend in Athens.

Jonah-Ajonye was able to get away from that unofficially with a strong opinion on all things Georgia. I really didn’t want to leave, Jonah-Ajonye said in a voice deep enough to upset Darth Vader. I wanted to stay until Sunday, I was having such a good time. I enjoyed my time there with the coaches and the other recruits. Georgia was also able to leave that weekend with a strong opinion of what Jonah-Ajonye could be in Athens as well. That’s why 5-star QB commit Dylan Raiola has kept unofficial contact with the All-American DT after that. Raiola was also in Athens with Jonah-Ajonye during the same scavenger hunt weekend. It was really chill, Jonah-Ajonye said. Everyone was very happy. We were just having fun with each other. Dylan and I have kind of become good friends. Casey Poe and I are also good friends. KJ Bolden too. The Oak Ridge DL said he’s kept in touch with Raiola.