Bay Area Loses Protracted Women’s Tennis Event As WTA Moves To Washington DC | Sport

After a nearly unbroken run of more than 50 years, the Bay Area will no longer have a major women’s tennis tournament.
The Womens Tennis Association (WTA) announced on Thursday that the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic is moving from San Jose to Washington DC
The move ends an iconic part of women’s tennis history, as the Bay Areas event was the first US event held on the pioneering Virginia Slims tour in 1971. Billie Jean King won the first event, becoming three-time champion.
It has been held every year since then, except for two (1978, 2020), making it the oldest and longest-running women-only tennis event in the world. Other tennis big names who have won multiple Bay Area tournaments include Chris Evert (three times), Martina Navratilova (five times), Kim Clijsters (four times).
And so are the biggest names in the sport, the Williams sisters of Serena (three times) and Venus (twice). But perhaps most notably, a then 14-year-old Venus made her professional debut in Oakland in 1994 and won her first match, something that was highlighted in the recent movie King Richard.
The move to Washington DC combines the women’s 500-level event with the men’s Associated of Tennis Professionals (ATP) in the same city, making that event the only combined 500-level event on tour.
The Bay Area has played host to so many unforgettable moments as one of the longest-running Hologic WTA Tours tournaments, Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO, said in a statement. The legacy of this beloved event will live on in its new home, in Washington, DC, where I am excited to see WTA and ATP stars compete together for the first time at the 500 level, creating new memories for many more to come. years to come.
The event has been played on the San Jose States campus for the past five years (with the 2020 tournament canceled due to the coronavirus). Prior to that, it was held at the San Francisco Civic Auditorium (1971-77), the Oakland Coliseum Arena (1979-95), the Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland (1996), and Stanford University’s Taube Tennis Center (1997-2017).
At the 2022 event, Daria Kasatkina defeated Shelby Rogers 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-2 in the singles final to make the Russian the eventual winner in the Bay Area. Perhaps the highlight of the last Bay Area tournament was a game between Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff, which Gauff won 6-4, 6-4.
In the press release announcing the decision, tournament owner and operator IMG says the move will create a more convenient tour schedule for players and allow a larger audience in the nation’s capital to see both men and women perform.
We want to thank the Bay Area for more than 50 years of support, enthusiasm and passion. We are thrilled to bring the best in women’s tennis to you year after year, said Josh Ripple, SVP of Tennis Events at IMG, in a statement. While we’re sad to go, we’re also very excited about this new chapter in events history as the only combined 500-level event on the US tours. We hope that by bringing this event to DC, we can start new traditions and bring the same passion for women’s tennis we saw in San Jose to the state capital.
The renamed Mubadala Citi DC Open will be held from July 29 to August. 6 in Washington DC
