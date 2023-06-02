Pittsburgh Penguins Name Kyle Dubas President of Hockey Operations





The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired the former Toronto Maple Leafs general managerKyle Dubas as their next president of hockey operations, the team said Thursday morning. The search for a new GM continues after the firingRon Hextal at the end of the season. Dubas succeeds the departing Brian Burke, the first person to have Pittsburgh named president of hockeyops to their front office in franchise history. According to the team, Dubas’ role will be to “oversee all aspects of the Penguins hockey department, including establishing the strategic vision and philosophy for the franchise.” Pittsburgh fired both Hextall and Burke after one of the more dysfunctional seasons in recent memory for Pittsburgh, ending a 16-season playoff streak in the league. After nine seasons as GM and assistant GM at Toronto, Dubas will no longer be tasked with making player personnel decisions. He will essentially oversee whoever Pittsburgh hires for the GM role, guide/guide them to build a roster that aligns with Dubas’ team vision. To put it simply, Dubas will decide how to get the Penguins out of their aging, mediocre state. The performance of the GM hiring in Pittsburgh pending will determine how effectively this happens. There is still speculation about who that rent could be. Current coverage points to a two-person race between Seattle assistant GM Kraken Jason Botterill and Tampa Bay Lightning Assistant GMMathieu Darche. Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic also said Thursday morning that Pittsburgh had informed the Dallas Stars front office memberStephen Greley he was not in the running for the still-vacant GM role. While playoff success did not follow Dubas much in Toronto, he created and refined a roster capable of contending for a championship. He oversaw three of the top five regular seasons in franchise history by point percentage (2019, 2022, 2023) and was at the helm as Toronto won their first playoff series in nearly two decades and defeated defending Eastern Conference champions Tampa. Bay Lightning defeated. Dubas issued the following statement regarding his joining the Penguins: On behalf of my family, we are thrilled to be joining the Pittsburgh Penguins organization and all the incredible people at Fenway Sports Group. I have great appreciation for the opportunity before me. The ownership group, leadership of FSG and the Penguins staff on the ground in Pittsburgh were absolutely outstanding. Everyone has demonstrated a clear commitment to building a best-in-class hockey operation. The rich history of winning and the competitiveness of the coaching staff and players were evident in every conversation I had about this position. The opportunity to work with such passionate and committed people, as well as the established character and leadership of the long-standing core group of talented players, gives me great enthusiasm for the challenge ahead. Our family has been extremely comfortable throughout this process and we are delighted to now call Pittsburgh our home. The outgoing Toronto GM said last month that he would likely stay in Toronto next year or not work in the league because he would take time to be with his family. That changed when Toronto became president Brendan Shanahan took Dubas’ decision for him and let him go as his contract with Toronto expired this off-season. Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/2023/06/pittsburgh-penguins-name-kyle-dubas-president-of-hockey-operations.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos