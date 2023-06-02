Honda Award Finalist – Stanford University Athletics





STANFORD, California – Rose Zhang has been named one of four finalists for the Class of 2023 Honda Sport Award for Golf, as announced today by Chris Voelz, Executive Director of THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA). Zhang, bidding for her second consecutive honor after taking the Class of 2022 Honda Award, joins fellow finalists Jenny Bae (Georgia), Ingrid Lindblad (LSU) and Julia Lopez Ramirez (Mississippi State). Presented annually for 47 years by the CWSA to the top female athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports, the Honda Sport Award recognizes “the best of the best in collegiate athletics.” The winner of the sports award will become a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2023 Honda Cup, which will be awarded during the live broadcast of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards, hosted by Honda on CBS Sports Network on June 26 at 8 p.m. . :30 ET/5:30 PT. The golf finalists were selected by a panel of coaches and experts from the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA). The winner of the Honda Sport Award for golf will be announced later this week following a vote by administrators from more than 1,000 NCAA member schools. Each NCAA member institution has one vote. Zhang not only cemented her legacy as the greatest player in conference history, but produced arguably the most decorated amateur career in collegiate golf history. Zhang chose to turn pro on May 26 after two dynamic seasons (2022-23) on The Farm. Two-time Pac-12 Golfer of the Year, Zhang joined UCLA’s Bronte Law (2015-16) as the only repeat winner and one of three two-time receivers overall. her predecessors. In just 20 collegiate events over her two seasons, Zhang racked up a school-record 12 wins, tying Arizona’s Lorena Ochoa (2001-03) for most in conference women’s golf history. Only Arizona State’s Phil Mickelson finished with more, claiming 16 titles from 1988-92. As a sophomore in 2023, Zhang won an astonishing 8 out of 10 events to become only the fourth woman to hurtle through the postseason with record-breaking Pac-12 and NCAA Regional crowns and an unprecedented NCAA title defense. Zhang’s eight wins in one season brought her the most in women’s collegiate golf history, and Tiger Woods (1995-96) the most in school history. A two-time NCAA individual champion, the first woman to accomplish the feat, Zhang set the NCAA single-season scoring average record twice, with a 68.81 second-season scoring average beating a 69.68 freshman average. A two-time First Team WGCA All-American, Zhang also set the NCAA record for career average scores with a 69.24 average in 62 career rounds. In addition to ending her career as a two-time ANNIKA Award recipient, Zhang was also a two-time WGCA Golfer of the Year, making her the first repeat award since Duke’s Amanda Blumenherst in 2008. On 19 April 2023, Zhang reached 136 consecutive weeks as the world’s leading female amateur golfer, surpassing the previous record of 135 set by Leona Maguire of the Republic of Ireland in 2018. Zhang also captured the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, beating Georgia’s Jenny Bae on the second hole of a sudden death playoff. Zhang also won the US Girls Junior and US Women’s Amateur in her illustrious amateur career.

