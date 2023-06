Surrey celebrates women’s cricket at The Kia Oval

The event saw Surreys Steve Elworthy, Chief Executive Officer; Patricia Garrard, President; Emma Calvert, Director of Women’s Cricket, and Sarah Lynch, Cricket Participation Manager at Surrey Cricket Foundation, take the stage and speak about the achievements of women’s cricket across the county and country. Throughout the event, the floor was also open to an interactive audience with Jane Powell, the first female President of the Yorkshire CCC, who was also in the crowd to ask questions and offer their own views on the present and future of the woman’s game. In captivating conversation, the speakers acknowledged the growing profile of the sport, highlighted the hard work being done on the ground to promote the game and acknowledged the need to keep moving forward. Following the presentations, Surrey and South East Stars Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone and Bryony Smith joined the audience for an enlightening panel discussion, where fans got to hear some fascinating stories from the players. Young supporters and their parents also had the chance to urge the star players for valuable cricket advice. With a fantastic crowd and two incredible games, the T20 double-header day on May 26 was a huge success for the Club. It is a central part of the club’s vision to continue to grow the women’s game, and hosting double-headers at The Kia Oval is seen as a way to showcase the skills of female cricketers to a wider audience. to see. Steve Elworthy said: Today was a brilliant affirmation of women’s cricket at The Kia Oval; hosting double-headers ensures that we can provide a springboard to the women’s game. It is certainly something we want to commit ourselves to in the future. We want women’s cricket to become part of the club’s DNA, and to achieve that we will continue to work to advance the sport. Emma Calvert said: Thank you to all the supporters of the women’s game and all those who are committed to improving the game. Within a year, South East Stars have come a long way. We became the first team to have 11 professionals in our ranks, but at this time last year we only had five professional contracted players in our squad, with players managing cricket around full-time jobs and education. Full-time contracts and the growth of the coaching staff have been a huge boost for the players. They can now fully focus on the game and become the best version of themselves as cricketers.

