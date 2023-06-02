Sports
SEC approves 8-game football schedule for 2024, no long-term format decision yet
DESTIN, Fla. The SEC isn’t adding a ninth game, at least not yet: It will go with a stopgap eight-game schedule in 2024, when Oklahoma and Texas join the league, with a long-term format yet to be decided.
Commissioner Greg Sankey announced the decision Thursday after presidents and athletic directors met at the SEC’s spring meetings. When asked about the criticism the conference will receive for not adding a ninth game, Sankey reiterated that no long-term decision has been made.
See, over time, no one shrinks from anything. We just didn’t add a new game during a transition period, Sankey said. If you’re that impatient, I’m glad you’re not conducting a conference.
Keeping eight games in 2024 is more a reflection of not having the votes to go to nine, conference sources said, and hoping a deal can be struck with ESPN to increase the payout to the SEC in exchange for going to nine.
Meanwhile, the schedule for 2024 is a stopgap. The exact combinations will be revealed on June 14 in an SEC Network special. It will preserve traditional rivalries, Sankey said.
He didn’t confirm whether that means Texas and Texas A&M will meet in 2024, along with AuburnGeorgia and AlabamaTennessee, but hinted strongly at it.
We’re going to honor our traditional rivalries and our traditional games, Sankey said. We understand priorities here.
The SEC maintains a requirement that every team must play at least one non-conference game from another Power 5 conference (or Notre Dame), for the 2024 season, but the requirement could eventually be dropped if the SEC moves to a nine. schedule in 2025.
Divisions will be eliminated, as expected, with the top two teams in the 16-team standings making it to the SEC Championships.
The long-term format decision remains between the 3-6 format (three permanent opponents and rotate the other six) or 1-7 format (one permanent opponent and rotate the other seven). And a decision could be made soon.
Oh yes, Sankey said when asked if he expected a decision next year. No one wants to experience this every year.
The conference debated the schedule for over a year, and the nine-game format was considered the heavy favorite for a while. But there has been enough resistance in recent months, and there weren’t enough votes at SEC meetings this week for either the nine-game format or the long-term eight-game format. So the conference went with this solution.
GO DEEPER
Long-term decision on SEC football schedule unlikely this week
One reason cited was that every current SEC school would have to cancel a non-conference game for the 2024 season.
I think there was an inconvenience in walking away from 14 non-conference games on this date, Sankey said.
Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne also pointed this week to uncertainty about how much schedule power would matter to the College Football Playoff, which expands to 12 teams for the 2024 season.
But lack of more money from ESPN still seems to be the main consideration. Georgia President Jere Morehead has consistently pointed that out when he first said last September: we need to see that as we move to a nine-game schedule that will provide an opportunity to renegotiate the contracts with ESPN and the like? What we negotiated now was an eight-game schedule.
Then Morehead said last week, obviously if you go to a nine game schedule you have to be compensated for going to a nine game schedule.
ESPN and the SEC agreed to a 10-year contract in December 2020, before Oklahoma and Texas entered the conference. The contract included a pro-rata clause whereby ESPN would pay a base fee more if it added new teams. The SEC may have been hoping it would be more as it added Oklahoma and Texas along with a ninth game. But ESPN faces layoffs and other uncertainties and hasn’t made that commitment yet.
We’re going to use the ability (waiting) to take a deep look at how we’re moving through issues, how we’re dealing with changes around the Playoff, how we’re working positively with our media partner, how we’re thinking about planning beyond the conference, said Sankey. We are going to start our new relationship with an eight game schedule, and if the impatience is just unbearable from those who want to criticize me, okay.
(Photo: Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
