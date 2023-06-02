Cantos Siemers honored as First Team Academic All-American – Ohio State Buckeyes





Columbus, Ohio Irina Cantos Siemers, a two-time All-American on the field, has one more accolade to add to her list. The Ohio State senior women’s tennis has been named a College Sports Communicators First Team Academic All-American, the organization announced Thursday. She is the second Academic All-American in program history, joining Francesca Di Lorenzo, who was named to the second team in 2017. Cantos Siemers was one of four Buckeyes to earn a spot on the CSC Academic All-District Team, along with Shelly Bereznyak, Lucia Marzal and Sydni Ratliff. To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or major reserve with at least a 3.50 grade point average at her current institution. Academic All-District honorees advanced to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, which was voted on by the CSC members. (All District release) Cantos Siemers, from Brussels, Belgium, is working on her master’s degree in sports management after completing her bachelor’s degree in communications in December. She is a four-time Ohio State Scholar-Athlete, a three-time ITA Scholar-Athlete, and will earn her third Academic All-Big Ten honor this spring. She was a 2021 B1G Distinguished Scholar. She was named the 2023 Big Ten Player of the Year and is a three-time unanimous All-Big Ten selection. Cantos Siemers was in the ITA singles Top 25 and doubles Top 40 all season and reached the second round of the NCAA Singles Championship, making her third singles tournament appearance. She was 25-11 overall and had a 17-5 dual match ledger this season, finishing the season ranked 23rd in singles and 29th in doubles with Ratliff. Cantos Siemers posted an overall singles record of 96-36 in the Scarlet and Gray, with a doubles score of 78-52. : Irina Cantos She was brave enough to start the conversation@OhioStateWTEN | The people. — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) May 12, 2023

