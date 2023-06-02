Sports
David Warner in new slash at ‘ridiculous’ cricket leadership story
Veteran Australian cricket star David Warner is still far from happy with how his infamous Cricket Australia (CA) leadership story played out. In another swipe at the governing body ahead of Australia’s World Test Championship (WTC) final against India next week, Warner has taken aim at CA and admits he was extremely disappointed with how the ugly saga unfolded.
In December, Warner sensationally withdrew his application to overturn a lifetime CA leadership ban after the independent panel adjudicating it was accused of trying to resurface the ball tampering controversy. Warner was banned from playing a leading role in Australian cricket for the rest of his career over his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.
The saga resulted in him and Steve Smith being suspended for 12 months and Warner recovering from ever being captain or vice-captain of a team in Australia again. Warner said he was unwilling to review the huge toll the ugly sag took on him and his family and was frustrated by CA’s decision to appoint an independent panel to decide on his captaincy.
In a new interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Warner accused CA of a “lack of leadership” and said “no one wanted to be held accountable” when it came to deciding on his future leadership. The 36-year-old said it was “ridiculous” to let the saga hang over his head during the Australian cricket summer, especially as it took so long.
They could have nipped it in the bud right away, but I get a call on day one, two, three of the test matches and speak to lawyers etc when I didn’t need to,” Warner said. I couldn’t really have a clear mind to play the game and concentrate on the game.
So from that perspective, it wasn’t even like, Oh, let’s stop and come back to this. It was nine months, it was launched in February (2022). I was hugely disappointed.
David Warner under pressure towards Ashes
Warner will start the WTC final against India at the Oval on June 7 as the Australian under the most pressure. Returning to the team after injury cut his tour of India earlier this year, Warner clings to the opening role after only one triple-figure score in Test cricket since January 2020.
Coach Andrew McDonald stressed last week that Warner had a role to play in the Ashes, signaling his assurance of selection for more than just the WTC final. Either way, runs will be vital for the 36-year-old.
Warner knows runs at the Oval against India or the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston will be vital if he is to control the fate of his cricketing career. Warner’s fights in England’s 2019 series against Stuart Broad were well known, with 95 runs at an average of 9.5 over his 10 innings in that series. Broad was responsible for no fewer than seven layoffs at Warner.
The veteran batsman’s 61 in Headingley was also the only score from an Australian opener over 20, as Broad also ran through southpaws Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris. Australia could face similar challenges at the top again in 2023 as Warner, Usman Khawaja, Harris and Matt Renshaw are all left-handed and Broad looks dangerous once again.
England say their side got off to an “almost perfect” start to their cricketing summer, with Broad taking 5-51 from 17 overs to help Ireland reject for 172 runs on the opening day of the one-off Test at Lord’s. Broad ripped through the Irish top order, with Jack Leach helping himself to three wickets and Matthew Potts securing a pair of scalps.
Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley both scored fifty in a century opening score to help England close at 1-152 in a confidence-inspiring showing for the first Ashes Test. Broad’s fellow fast forwards James Anderson and Ollie Robinson were both rested for the Ashes opener on June 16.
with authorities
