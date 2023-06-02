SEC football schedule remains at eight games for 2024 season





The SEC will continue to play eight league games with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma for the 2024 season, Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday. The decision to keep the eight-game model comes amid wider debate within the SEC over moving to nine conference games, which would mirror the scheduling model used by the Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac- 12. Like the Big 12 and Pac-12, the SEC will abolish the division starting in 2024. The Big Ten discussed eliminating the divisional split for 2024 at the league’s winter meetings in February. Even with strong support from Sankey, who said two days ago that a “league at the forefront of college athletics is not standing still,” the nine-game system has met resistance from coaches and administrators. “Nobody’s shying away from anything, we just haven’t added another game in a time of transition,” said Sankey. If you’re that impatient, I’m glad you’re not conducting a conference. As a stopgap for the 2024 season, SEC teams will face a conference schedule that considers “fairness and balance,” Sankey said, while serving as a bridge to a long-term planning plan for 2025 and beyond. Teams also remain required to compete against at least one opponent from another Power Five league in non-conference play. SPRING POWER RANKING:Big Ten|SEC|Big 12|ACC|Pac-12 LOOKING FORWARD: Georgia, Michigan leads the Top 25 ranking after spring The 2024 schedules will differ in another respect: SEC teams won’t automatically face an automatic rival, as has been the case annually, but league offices will do everything they can to “honor our traditional rivalries,” Sankey said. The matchups will be announced on June 14. For months, the SEC was expected to unveil a nine-game model in time for the expanded College Football Playoff, which will move to 12 teams in 2024. The wider group assures that at least one, very likely two, and possibly even three SEC teams can make the playoffs in any given year. For example, playing one less league game than the Big Ten will only help the SEC get multiple teams into the playoff hunt. For example, in 2023, only two SEC teams will play 10 Power Five opponents, compared to 13 of the 14 teams in the Big Ten.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/sec/2023/06/01/sec-football-schedule-eight-games-2024-season/70279287007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos